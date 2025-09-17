Apple TV+ reveals the fate of The Morning Show season 5

It's been a two-year wait for the award-winning Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show to return with its fourth season, but the series finally returned on Sept. 17 with the season 4 premiere. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, but as always, there are tensions between the two journalists as the weight of the past puts pressure on the present.

In The Morning Show season 4, which takes place back in 2024 far ahead of the presidential election, the UBA-NBN merger has been completed, which brings forth the new era of UBN. But Alex Levy is still the same old Alex Levy and finds herself diving headfirst into a scandal the network must keep contained ahead of their all-important coverage of the Paris olympics.

The shocking season 4 premiere forces the team to call on Bradley Jackson to return to host TMS, after her own scandal relating to Jan. 6 remains under wraps. It's all a collision course that results in a clash of the egos, and that's including Cory Ellison's (Billy Crudup). But will The Morning Show continue on with this clash in season 5? Well, there's some exciting news to share with fans!

Billy Crudup in "The Morning Show," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

The Morning Show season 5 renewed at Apple TV+, but there's going to be a long wait again

On the day before The Morning Show season 4's premiere, Apple TV+ announced that the hit drama series was renewed for season 5. The award-winning and Emmy-nominated series has been a huge hit for the streamer since its 2019 premiere made it one of the first Apple TV+ original series. It's also in the running to become of the streamer's longest-running originals next to Slow Horses.

For those hoping that The Morning Show season 5 landing an early renewal means that we will be able to receive new episodes quicker than in the past, it's unlikely that Apple TV+ will diverge from the two-year gap that's been in place between every season so far. Whether it was the pandemic or the strikes, the series has only dropped a new season every two years.

It's not confirmed that the series won't return with season 5 in 2026, but it's highly unlikely given the cast's busy schedules and the established release cadence. The Morning Show landed a renewal for season 4 in May 2023 before the third season even premiered that fall. Obviously, season 4 ultimately didn't begin filming until July 2024, wrapped in December, and later debuted in September 2025.

Hopefully, the writers will be able to start crafting season 5's stories as soon as possible, but there's no word on whether production will begin before the end of the year (which isn't likely) or kick off sometime in 2026. Basically, we could be in for another long wait for the next batch of episodes, which could reasonably premiere in September 2027, in line with the show's set pattern.

Charlotte Stoudt will continue as showrunner, and Mimi Leder returns as executive producer and director. There are still plenty more updates to come about season 5, including casting updates. Aniston and Witherspoon will be back, and fellow series mainstays Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Nicole Beharie are also expected to return.

Watch The Morning Show only on Apple TV+.