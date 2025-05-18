Apple TV+ scores Oscar nominees for limited series based on Las Vegas legends

Apple TV+ has booked Oscar-nominated talent for its latest limited series. Jude Law and Andrew Garfield will portray the iconic Las Vegas act Siegfried and Roy for Wild Things. The casting alone should attract audiences, but the source material is packed with drama.

Law and Garfield will play Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, respectively, based on the Apple original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy. Writer, showrunner, and executive producer Jon Hoffman moves over from Hulu's Only Murders in the Building to helm the series.

Apple promises eight hour-long episodes for the miniseries. The streaming service describes the upcoming show as "the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination," per a press release. Expect the series to pay special attention to the duo's final Vegas show in the aftermath of the tiger attack that severely injured Roy Horn.

CinemaCon 2025 - Amazon MGM Studios Presentation - Arrivals | Gabe Ginsberg/GettyImages

Production is expected to begin in the fall of 2025. In addition to Hoffman, Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will serve as an executive producer and direct the pilot. Steven Leckart, the journalist and filmmaker behind the original podcast, is also on board as an executive producer.

Wild Things follows in the footsteps of Behind the Candelabra, the 2013 film that dramatized the life of legendary Vegas act Liberace and his relationship with Scott Thorson. Critics and audiences alike praised how the series examined fame and relationships. Stars Michael Douglas and Matt Damon picked up several award nominations, with Douglas earning a SAG Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy.

Actor Jude Law Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Tommaso Boddi/GettyImages

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield add prestige to Wild Things

Apple TV+ continues it streak of casting A-list talent to lead its series. Jude Law and Andrew Garfield come with built-in audiences on top of their Oscar-worth acting abilities. And considering how Siegfried and Roy became something of a pop culture punchline over time, Apple needed to bring in serious leads to ensure Wild Things doesn't border on parody.

For Law, Wild Things is yet another streaming show added to his already impressive resume. He's coming off Disney+'s Skeleton Crew and later this year stars in Netflix drama miniseries Black Rabbit.

An accomplished actor is his own right, Garfield has less experience when it comes to streaming shows. He did lead the 2022 series Under the Banner of Heaven for FX on Hulu, but the Apple TV+ miniseries will be a step up in the streaming world.

Regardless of the platform, Law and Garfield have the necessary acting chops to play the larger-than-life illusionists. The podcast went beyond the glitz and glam public personas of Siegfried and Roy, so Apple needed to bring in actors with some depth. It's hard to do much better than Law and Garfield.