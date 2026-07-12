6 Apple TV shows that still haven't been renewed or canceled

Since Apple TV joined the streaming world with its own original programming only a few years ago, the streamer has quickly become one of the premiere destinations for prestige programming. From inventive and hilarious comedies to some of the most groundbreaking dramas of the streaming era, Apple TV will go down in history as one of the defining hubs for television in the 2020s.

However, even with the streamer's biggest hit shows, like Severance and The Morning Show, already confirmed for new seasons, there's still a decent-sized batch left on the bubble. The Studio, Widow's Bay, Your Friends & Neighbors, Stick, The Buccaneers, and many more will also be back, leaving fans to wonder what the future might hold for other fan-favorites that are still up in the air.

We're sharing a list of Apple TV shows that, as of this writing, have yet to either be renewed or canceled following the releases of their latest seasons!

Maya Rudolph in "Loot," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Loot

Maya Rudolph's comedy series Loot has received next to zero updates on its fate following the conclusion of season 3 in December 2025. In the past, the series earned renewals during its current season or shortly after its completion. This long of a wait is totally out of the ordinary.

Loot stars Rudolph, who earned an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in season 1, as billionaire Molly Wells. After her divorce from her tech businessman husband, Molly comes into an $87 billion fortune and looks to return to her foundation to give back to her community.

The ensemble comedy has earned mostly positive reception, and while it's flown under the radar, Loot seemed like an easy yes for renewal. Perhaps Rudolph's Broadway debut in Oh Mary! postponed a decision on Loot season 4, but we should still hope the series doesn't end on THAT cliffhanger.

"Invasion," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Invasion

The sci-fi series Invasion first premiered on Apple TV in 2021 and has currently aired two more seasons that premiered in 2023 and 2025. Clearly, given the scope of the show's production, getting a new season every two years seems to be the release cadence.

In the series, an alien species invades Earth and various points of view are explored as average people grapple with the unprecedented events occurring around them. Invasion has the kind of premise that allows for multiple seasons full of twists.

Invasion season 3 finished its run in October 2025, and there still hasn't been concrete news from Apple TV regarding season 4. Typically, we would have expected a renewal that would ensure production could get underway for a 2027 release. But the waiting continues.

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Smoke

Sometimes, there are Apple TV shows whose trajectories are a little more complicated, and admittedly confusing, to predict. The streamer has a tendency to avoid labeling certain shows as limited series, likely on the off chance that they're a hit and can be renewed for season 2.

In the series, an arson investigator dives deep into the threats posed by a firebug who has been starting fires with an unclear motive. As the series progresses, we learn more and more about the team until a shocking twist reveals the shocking identity of the firebug.

Smoke seems to be in that unknown territory where it could be a limited series but could also return to continue the story from creator Dennis Lehane. While the series was snubbed for awards, Smoke was well-received and could come back. But Apple TV has stayed quite for almost one year.

Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 | Credit: Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner's on a television hot streak right now with the release of The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 on Apple TV in spring 2026 and the drop of her Peacock limited series The Five-Star Weekend this summer. But will her Apple series make another comeback?

After The Last Thing He Told Me, which is based on the book of the same name by Laura Dave and intended to be a limited series, became one of the streamer's most-watched limited series, a second season was commissioned to continue the mystery thriller.

To be fair, the season 2 renewal wasn't announced until nearly one year after the first season concluded its run, so if Apple TV is mulling over the prospect of a third season, we could be in the dark for a bit longer. There's no doubt it's in contention, but clearly, there's no rush.

Kurt Russell and Mari Yamamoto in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Apple TV's sci-fi monster thriller Monarch: Legacy of Monsters wrapped up its second season in May 2026 and now awaits the dreaded period of waiting. Unlike some of the other shows on this list, which are quickly closing in on one year post-release, it's still early for a season 3 renewal.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes place after the events of the 2014 film Godzilla and the series tracks the events surrounding the gigantic monster across two timelines. The title comes from the organization within the show that's tasked with monitoring monsters.

Other streamers, like Netflix, tend to have a set timeframe of when they track viewership data and announce renewals. But Apple TV marches to the beat of its own drummer. Since Monarch is a major production, a decision on a possible season 3 could still be a long way's off.

Idris Elba in "Hijack," now streaming on Apple TV | Credit: Apple TV

Hijack

Another Apple TV original series that just completed its latest season this spring, the Idris Elba thriller Hijack also hasn't been renewed for a third season just yet. The second season saw a minor decline in critical reception, but with a major star in the lead, it's a real draw for the streamer.

Elba stars in the series as Sam Nelson, a skilled lawyer and business negotiator who uses his specific talents to conclude a plan hijacking. In the second season, Sam becomes involved in a hostage crisis on a train. Sam's adventures could naturally lead him to help save the day a third time.

Hijack, like a lot of Apple TV's biggest shows, isn't released on an annual cadence. At this point, Your Friends & Neighbors might be the only Apple TV show to return within one year. Being so, Hijack might not be in a rush to return right away. Hopefully, we'll learn its fate soon.