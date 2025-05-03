Apple TV+ shares stunning Silo season 3 update: 'That's a wrap'

We have some excellent news about Silo to share with fans of the hit Apple TV+ sci-fi series! On Friday, May 2, Apple TV+ confirmed Silo season 3 has officially finished filming on social media.

"That's a wrap on season 3!" the caption read. Apple TV+ also shared an image of the cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, who stars as Juliette Nichols in the series.

Take a look at the announcement from Apple TV+!

That's a wrap on Season 3.#Silo Season 1 & 2 — Now Streaming pic.twitter.com/thv483v6yO — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 2, 2025

Production on Silo season 3 started before the release of season 2 way back in October 2024. As you may recall, the second season premiered on Nov. 15, 2024, and ran for 10 episodes through the season 2 finale on Jan. 17, 2025.

Now, the cast and crew willl start filming Silo season 4, which will be the final season of the series. We learned when the series was renewed for season 3 and season 4 that production on the final two seasons would be completed back to back in London. Honestly, that's the best-case scenario for fans of the series. Typically, these big sci-fi shows take a lot of time to film and get right, so filming back to back should cut down on the time between seasons.

Luckily, fans of Silo haven't had to wait too long between seasons so far. The first season premiered back in the spring of 2023. By the fall of 2024, the new season was released. It's not like, say, Stranger Things season 4, which was released in the summer of 2022. And now, it's the summer of 2025 (almost) and season 5 has not been released yet. We haven't even seen a trailer yet!

Fans shouldn't have to wait as long for Silo season 3

Anyway, the good news is that Silo season 3 should be coming to Apple TV+ sometime later this year. I wasn't able to find official confirmation, but it seems like the new season should be ready for release later this year. We're expecting there will be at least a few months of post-production and promotion, but season 2 wrapped filming in March 2024 and was released by the fall.

We could see the season pushed to early 2026 if they aren't able to get post-production done as quickly while they are filming, but the wait between seasons shouldn't be nearly as long as the 18-month wait for season 2.

We'll share more news about the Silo season 3 release date as we find out, as well as any season 4 production updates.

Silo is based on the trilogy of the same name by Hugh Howey. Ferguson will be back for the new seasons, along with Common, Tim Robbins, Avi Nash, Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, Rick Gomez, Chinaza Uche, Harriet Walter, and more.

Stay tuned for more news about Silo season 3!