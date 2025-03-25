Apple TV+ snaps up drama series starring award-winning actors

Apple TV+ has ordered a new drama series, and you won't believe who is set to star in it. It's titled The Dealer, and we shared everything there is to know about this upcoming show right below.

Let's be honest. Apple TV+ has some pretty solid shows, but the streaming service does a bad job at promoting its content. However, we've seen some shows like Ted Lasso and Severance break through the clutter and capture widespread attention. We're hoping this new Apple TV+ series gets the same kind of buzz. With two well-known, award-winning actors leading the show, it has all the potential to draw in a wide audience and become the next breakout hit.

Media Res is the production company behind The Dealer. This company is also behind other Apple TV+ series like The Morning Show, Pachinko and Extrapolations. Lucas Hnath is signed on to write the scripts for the series and serves as an executive producer. Sam Gold will direct the episodes and is also an executive producer on the project. Other executive producers include Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Kelly Carmichael, Alan Poul, and Sarah Lunnie. Arianna Anderson acts as a co-executive producer. A total episode count for the first season has not yet been revealed.

Have you figured out which two actors are confirmed to star in The Dealer? Well, get ready for the big reveal. The two lead stars of the drama series are none other than the talented and renowned actors Jessica Chastain and Adam Driver! They both serve as executive producers as well.

Character names are undisclosed at the moment, but Chastain will reportedly play an aspiring super gallerist and Driver an artist. Their characters are described as being involved in some sort of relationship. It's unclear if that means romantic or platonic. However, Driver's character is said to be Chastain's character's artist. Hmm. That seems like an interesting dynamic, and we can't wait to see how their relationship unfolds!

An official synopsis has not been revealed, but here's what the show is about via Deadline:

"A biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of the high-end art market, told through the eyes of an aspiring super gallerist, played by Chastain, and the tangled relationship with her most gifted and unnerving artist, played by Driver.”

Chastain is an Oscar and Golden Globe winner. She's best known for starring in movies such as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, The Martian, It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Good Nurse. Two of her most recent projects were the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct and the drama film Dreams.

On the other hand, Driver is known for starring as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Some of the other projects you might recognize him from are the movies BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story, The Last Duel, House of Gucci, White Noise and 65. He also played the role of Adam Sackler in the HBO comedy-drama series Girls. His latest movie was the epic sci-fi drama flick Megalopolis.

As more details emerge about this upcoming drama series, we'll be sure to come back and share everything we learned. But this is all we know about The Dealer at the moment.