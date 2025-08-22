Get your first listen to The Life from Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives

Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts are back, and they’re taking on a new mystery. Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives is the all-new season heading to Netflix, perfect for the kids as they wind up the summer and look for something to check out at the weekend.

We have an exclusive first-listen to a song featured throughout the series. “My Life” by Maluca is going to be the hit song all the kids are dancing to, and there’s a full video that we can exclusively reveal. The clips throughout the official video are from the animated season, giving us all a sneak of what’s to come.

Get your first listen of ‘My Life’ by Maluca

“My Life” by Maluca is just one of five all-new and original songs for Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives season 2. The entire soundtrack will be available across all platforms you can stream music from Thursday, Aug. 28. Yes, that’s the date all eight episodes of the new season drop.

Just get a look at the full video and song now:

The song perfectly matches the tone of the show, bringing to life the fun and determination of the Barbies as they figure out their mysteries. We get a glimpse at characters we’ve come to love and know in the first season (and in other parts of this franchise), but there is also a sneaky look at the new character William Warlock.

William is an illusionist who will dazzle the audiences each night. Is it possible that he has something else up his sleeves?

The video also gives us a great look at the new lineup of toys that are coming out in line with Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives. You know everyone is going to want to add the Ultimate Beach Buggy Vehicle and detective dolls to their toy room, and I know I’m not just talking about the kids in the house! There’s nothing wrong with a Barbie collection!

What is Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives about?

The second season of Barbie Mysteries sees “Malibu” and “Brooklyn” head to the Malibu Beach Bash Festival. They’re actually there to work the food stands with their friends and to enjoy the summer, but a mystery takes their attention away.

Well, actually, it’s a series of mysterious thefts that rock the festival, and the two can’t help but to get their detective hats on and figure it out. They better watch out, though, because nothing is as it seems.

Each episode of the new season will be 25 minutes, bringing enough time to develop the mysteries and take everyone on a new adventure.

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives will drop on Netflix on Thursday, Aug. 28.