BBC renews The Night Manager after 9 years and drops the teaser trailer

The Night Manager season 1 was released on Prime Video back in 2016, and fans assumed that the explosive finale was the end. But the BBC, in collaboration with Prime Video, has surprised audiences by renewing the show for two more seasons. While season 1 was based on the novel of the same name written by John le Carre, the new installments seem to be loosely based on the characters he created, set in newly imagined scenarios by writer David Farr.

Since the renewal news, a lot has happened, and finally, a teaser trailer for the revived Amazon Prime show has been released. We also know a bit about the plot now, and have an official release date to look forward to.

Prime Video and BBC drop The Night Manager season 2 teaser trailer

The BBC recently released the first stills from The Night Manager season 2, along with details of the plot. And soon after that, both the BBC and Prime Video released the teaser trailers, giving fans even more reason to be buzzing with excitement.

In the new season, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) is trying to lie low, living his life as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI-6 officer and part of The Night Owls surveillance unit. He's not supposed to hunt down any more people, but trouble still seems to find him, despite all his efforts to sort his life out.

Somehow, he finds himself working with Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) again and infiltrating another arms dealer's circle in Colombia. Together, they seem determined to bring down Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and the British intelligence officers who may be helping him.

Pine receives a new identity, Matthew Ellis, and starts another dangerous mission, risking his life once again. Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone) helps him get the information he needs, as long as he keeps her out of it. The trailer suggests that once again, Pine is short on people he can fully trust. He's mostly on his own. Who might this have deadly consequences for? We're yet to find out.

The Prime Video teaser also gives us a glimpse into Pine’s state of mind. During a tense therapy session, he insists, "I'm the man who will not explode." As Charlotte Moore, the BBC Chief Content Officer, teased, "the scale and ambition behind the new season will take it to even greater heights." That's clear from the trailers already, but fans can expect even more surprises ahead.

Jonathan Pine, The Night Manager season 2. Credit: Des Willie/Prime | Prime

The Night Manager season 2 release date

Alongside the trailers, the BBC and Prime Video also made the release dates official. The show is set to premiere earlier for UK audiences, with a slight delay for the rest of the world. If you're in the UK, your New Year is set — The Night Manager returns to BBC iPlayer on January 1, 2026.

For US viewers and the rest of the world, the show will stream all six episodes on Prime Video from January 11.

Olivia Colman as Angela Burr in The Night Manager season 2. Credit: Des Willie/Prime | Prime

The Night Manager season 2 announcement, production and cast

The production for two new seasons of The Night Manager was announced by Charlotte Moore in spring 2024. Filming began during the summer, mainly in London and Colombia, and concluded in the autumn. Since then, the show has been in post-production, leaving fans waiting another year for more concrete news.

When the official announcement came from the BBC, it was confirmed that Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman would be reprising their lead roles. Hugh Laurie is also expected to return as Richard Roper, suggesting he survived the explosive ending of The Night Manager season 1. Both Hiddleston and Laurie are also listed as executive producers.

Several familiar faces return, alongside exciting new additions:

⦁ Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Roper's financial director

⦁ Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper, Roper's son, now all grown up

⦁ Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Burr's superior

⦁ Michael Nardone as Frisky, one of Roper's henchmen

⦁ Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico) as Teddy Dos Santos, a Colombian arms dealer and Pine's new adversary

⦁ Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana Bolaños, Pine's new love interest, who helps him infiltrate Teddy's circle

⦁ Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, For Life) as Mayra

⦁ Paul Chahidi (The Death of Stalin) as Basil

⦁ Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally

Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager season 2 trailer. Credit: Des Willie/Prime | Prime

What happened in The Night Manager season 1?

Season 1 followed night manager Jonathan Pine, an army veteran, as he helped British intelligence take down arms dealer Richard Roper. Four years after becoming involved — falling in love with his source in Cairo, Sophie Alekan (Aure Atika), and failing to save her — Pine takes on the night manager position at a Swiss hotel Roper frequents.

Under a false identity and fabricated criminal past, Pine infiltrates Roper's inner circle with ease, gaining the trust of Roper's closest associate and starting a relationship with his trophy girlfriend, Jed. The closeness and trust allow him to gather evidence on Roper's operation, exposing corruption within the MI6 in the process. After Pine and Jed risk their lives, Roper is caught in a trap.

In season 1, Angela Burr managed to stop Roper, but that didn't solve the arms dealing trade issue, nor did it deal with the corrupt government officials who aided Roper along the way. Perhaps The Night Manager season 2 will finally tie up those loose ends.

Nearly a decade later, The Night Manager returns for not one but two new seasons, with higher stakes and more danger than ever before. January 2026 can’t come soon enough.