Beef season 2 preview, cast, and what to expect

Netflix struck gold with a show known as Beef, an anthology project that aired its inaugural season in 2023.Anthology shows can typically follow two structures: Different casts and plots for each episode, or ones that change by season. Beef season 2 checks the box of the latter. The new seson is finally right around the corner.

For those who don't recall, the first season of Beef starred Steven Yeun, who just appeared in Netflix's The Rip, in tandem with Ali Wong, who starred in Always Be My Maybe. their characters kicking off the plot by getting into a traffic dispute. Some of the most shocking and resonant moments in all of modern TV proceed to unfold from there, the originality of this premise being attributed to Lee Sung Jin, the talented Beef showrunner who was also credited as a scriptwriter on nearly half of the episodes.

Beef season 2 premieres on April 16, 2026, just over three years since the first series installment. Like the first season, there are eight episodes in season 2. All those episodes will be released on the premiere date.

Considering the widespread acclaim that the first season was met with, this next Beef installment is very likely to resonate across the board of storytelling. Expect some witty dialogue, brilliant performances, and shocking plot twists once Beef season 2 finally graces our screen.

Watch the trailer for the new season below.

Beef season 2 cast

Considering the show's anthological structure, it should come as no surprise that Beef season 2 will feature a brand new cast of characters. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan star in the hit series, while featured among the supporting cast are such talented actors as Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung, and William Fichtner.

For what it's worth, Isaac and Mulligan previously played a troubled couple thanks to Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), a Coen Brothers film in which both performers shined.

Speaking to VMAN, the aforementioned actor in Charles Melton said this of the upcoming season: "It’s some of the best stuff I’ve ever read ... I’m very excited."

Lee Sung Jin, an American writer and director, created the hit series, and he's back again for Beef season 2. Expect some talented crew members to be assembled around every corner of production to create another high-level season, one that will feature similar themes and motifs to the prior series of episodes despite it revolving around a totally different plot.

Beef. (L to R) Cailee Spaeny as Ashley Miller, Carey Mulligan as Lindsay Crane-Martin, Mikaela Hoover as Ava in episode 206 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

What is Beef season 2 about?

Taking place primarily in a high-end country club, Beef season 2 kicks off when Isaac's character, Josh, gets into a spat with his wife, Mulligan's Lindsay. An engaged couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, witnesses the fight going down as the show's inciting incident.

If the first season of the Netflix series is any indication, shocking stories and moments are bound to unfold from there. This second season will likely take the Netflix world by storm when it releases on Thursday, April 16.

We'll be covering Beef season 2 on Show Snob! Stay tuned for more news about the hit series.