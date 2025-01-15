Ben Stiller knows how Severance will end (but he's not giving it away)

Finally, we're checking back in with the world of Lumon Industries after almost three years away. Severance first made its premiere on Apple TV+ in February 2022, and the Emmy-nominated fan-favorite returns with its highly anticipated second season on Jan. 17, 2025. Ahead of the big premiere, executive producer and director Ben Stiller spilled some tea on the show's future.

In an interview with The New York Times about Severance, his career, and his parents, Stiller shared so much honesty with the publication and his fans, but the one thing that he's keeping close to the vest is any spoilers or reveals about the future of his hit Apple TV+ series. When asked about the show's eventual ending, Stiller confirmed that the team has already plotted the endgame.

Here's what Stiller teased to The New York Times about Severance's future:

"Yes, we definitely have an end. I think we now know exactly how many seasons, which I won’t say."

Obviously, Stiller wouldn't be careless enough to spoil where the series will eventually go. There's still so much left to unfold throughout the series, and the joy of watching the show is unraveling the mystery about what it all means along with the characters. But in a time when viewers have more say than ever (too much say!) about the shows they watch, it's great knowing that Severance has a plan that's likely untouched by any reactions to the upcoming season.

Stiller wouldn't divulge a single hint about the show's end goal or even share how many seasons the team has planned. Honestly, it's super smart for anyone associated with the behind-the-scenes aspects of a show to zip their lips when it comes to putting a number on a series' potential run. People become overly attached that often arbitrary number, which can change at the drop of a hat. Don't tell us how many seasons are planned and avoid providing any unnecessary expectations.

Severance's ending deals with Mark's "ultimate destination"

Understandably, The New York Times interviewer pressed Stiller a bit more to get the slightest tease out of him about the ending. Stiller delivered the best response possible by giving us just enough but also giving us nothing. Check out his "enigmatic" clue about the ending:

"I mean, in my mind, the series has always been about Mark and his innie and his outie, and the ultimate destination for both of them."

It's true that Mark's story is at the very center of Severance, and most of what's going on around him informs his journey. What the season 1 finale communicated more than anything is that Mark's innie and outie are somehow so closely intwined with Lumon Industries and the concept of severance, and breaking down exactly how and why will be one of the keys to cracking the peculiar company's code.

The ensemble will continue to play a large part in the show, that much we can assume, but where the show is going has much more to do with Mark. Stiller's teased "ultimate destination" could mean anything. Would the ending see Mark's innie reintegrated with his outie? Will his innie and outie be able to coexist? Is his curiosity and rebellion what will dismantle the clearly immoral practices happening under Lumon's roof?

We'll have to wait and see! The next phase of Severance begins when season 2 premieres on Jan. 17, and these 10 episodes will surely lead into an almost given third season. Beyond the not-yet-renewed season 3, the hit series could likely continue through a fourth or fifth season, whatever's needed to tell the complete story. No matter what, we'll be watching to get the answers!

Watch Severance only on Apple TV+.