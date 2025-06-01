Ben Stiller reveals he almost starred in Severance: 'It just didn't feel right'

Severance has become one of the hottest shows on Apple TV+. The twisted dark comedy focuses on a mysterious company whose employees agree to a process where they entirely forget their outside lives when at the office and vice versa. When their dual personas start to collide, things get complicated.

Trying to explain the show from there is tough as the series relishes in unpredictable twists and turns that take the series in bizarre directions. It’s backed by a top-notch cast with Adam Scott as Mark, the main character who has to balance his strange work and personal lives.

Season 2 was a roller coaster for fans and critics alike, that came to a stunning cliffhanger. Hopes are naturally high for season 3, with Scott and creator Ben Stiller talking to Variety about it. Stiller included how he’d read the script by Dan Erickson almost a decade ago, and it hit him hard.

“It reminded me of so many things that I loved in terms of workplace comedies,” Stiller said. “But then there was that other weird, eerie thing.”

Stiller is thankful the show ended up at Apple TV+, saying they have handled it far better than another streamer or cable network could. He is deeply involved, including giving the Lumon offices their distinctive cold look. But Stiller could have stepped before the camera, too!

Adam Scott in "Severance," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Who was Stiller going to play on Severance?

Stiller revealed that there was discussion that he would make an appearance in the show’s first season. The character would have been a doctor somehow involved in things, but Stiller ultimately decided it didn’t feel right.

"We talked about it. There was a storyline that we were thinking about, but it just didn’t feel right. It’s great that I’m not in it. I’m very happy to not have my face on the billboard.”

It’s likely Stiller felt some pressure to make an appearance to get more viewers onto the series. He voted it down then, but perhaps in season 3, he might be tempted to make a cameo after all. It’s hard to imagine Stiller could resist appearing on the show with his passion for the project.

Naturally, Stiller was tight-lipped on any season 3 plans, simply saying, “I don’t want to talk about where we’re at in our process.” He did hint there are “nascent” plans for potential spinoffs and even a possible video game idea.

Stiller added he knows fans are frustrated on the years-long breaks between seasons and hopeful season 3 won't take almost three years to air. It's a challenge getting the cast together and how they want to take their time planning things out. Meaning, it's likely we may not get season 3 until 2027.

So, while Stiller has no plans for now to be in Severance, there’s a chance he may end up being yet another surprise on this wild show.

Severance is streaming on Apple TV+.