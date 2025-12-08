3 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Dec. 8-14)

As the remaining days and weeks in 2025 slip away, so is our free time. It's a race to the holiday season, which brings its own set of demands and festivities and leaves little time to clear out our watch lists. That's why it's important to keep up as best as we can with all the new shows coming to Netflix and other streaming services before the end of the year.

This week, there are more new episodes of fan-favorite series set to be released, including the latest episode of Heated Rivalry, the show everyone's talking about right now, All's Fair, Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, and many more hits. But in addition to the ongoing series still taking up space on our watch lists, the streamers are still debuting new shows worth watching.

While the pacing of new shows being released has significantly slowed down due to the holiday season, there are still lots of new shows still to look forward to. We're sharing three of this week's can't-miss new titles, which includes two popular shows returning for season 2 and a documentary series from the most famous person in the world. See what's new this week below!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres on Disney+

Two years after the series first made its premiere on Disney+ to much fan love and critical acclaim, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 premieres at long last on Wednesday, Dec. 10. The new season kicks off with a two-episode premiere and continues with new episodes released weekly (including on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve!) until the season finale on Jan. 21. Season 2 picks up one year after season 1 as Percy ventures in to the Sea of Monsters in order to track down Grover, find the Golden Fleece, and save Camp Half-Blood from Kronos. Don't miss this season!

The Accident season 2 takes flight on Netflix

One of Netflix's most unexpected hit series make its comeback with a second season, and it's sure to have everyone who loved season 1 on the edge of their seats. The Accident continues navigating the trauma of the four families whose lives where changed after the fateful birthday party incident that killed three children after a bouncy house flew away in to the air. The new season unravels the aftermath, which might involve potential revenge, and drops new secrets as the four families attempt to move forward. The Accident season premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era begins on Disney+

After breaking records in 2025 with the release of her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift isn't finished putting her stamp on the year just yet. Giving us a glimpse behind the curtain of the life of a showgirl, the global superstar releases the six-episode documentary series The End of an Era on Disney+. From the under the stage to crafting surprise mash-ups to her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce, we'll get to see it all! The unprecedented look into the star's personal life and grueling time spent on The Eras Tour begins with two episodes dropping on Friday, Dec. 12.