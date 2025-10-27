4 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Oct. 27-Nov. 2)

It's a big week for our watch lists with the premieres of so many exciting new shows as well as a high-profile season finale. But even though there are a lot of thrilling season premieres and series debuts, we can't forget that it's Halloween week! While we'll want to jump right into all of the latest releases arriving this week, we have to leave some room on our watch lists for something spooky.

You won't get your spooks from one of the week's biggest releases, but you'll definitely get some thrills. After a star-studded season that kept up guessing, Only Murders in the Building season 5 comes to an end with its killer-revealing finale. The week also brings new episodes of The Morning Show, Mayor of Kingstown, Welcome to Derry, and many more!

But we're here to find out what's new this week, and you'll be excited to learn that there's something for everyone. A reality show, a British thriller, Netflix's fan-favorite fantasy series, and a sexy Spanish medical drama that's as steamy as it is shocking. Wondering what to save some time for this Halloweekend? Here are the four best new shows to stream this week!

Selling Sunset. Chrishell Stause in episode 902 of Selling Sunset | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Selling Sunset season 9 premieres on Netflix

When you're recovering from your Halloween festivities, whether you're spent from taking the kids trick-or-treating or you had a little too much fun at that costume party, you're going to need something fun and mindless to escape into. Enter Selling Sunset season 9, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 29 on Netflix.

The real estate reality series returns with its landmark ninth season as the Oppenheim Group welcomes new faces into the fold, including Sofia Vergara's sister Sandra, who tangle with the existing agents. Save some room on your watch list for the surely explosive reunion special, which premieres one week later, Wednesday, Nov. 5

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson in "Down Cemetery Road," premiering October 29, 2025 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Down Cemetery Road arrives on Apple TV

As one mystery ends, another begins. If you're in the market for another series that will keep you on the edge of your seat after the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale, then Apple TV has exactly what you're looking for in Down Cemetery Road. The British thriller is based on the book of the same name by author Mick Herron.

Emma Thompson stars in the series as private investigator Zoë Boehm, whose talents are called upon by Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) when a house explodes and a girl goes missing. The pair discover a conspiracy that has the dead still alive but the living quickly ending up dead. Down Cemetery Road premieres on Oct. 29 with two episodes and airs weekly until Dec. 10.

Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth) in The Witcher season 4 | Image courtesy of Netflix

Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt in The Witcher season 4

For many television fans, this right here is the main event. Ever since Henry Cavill's departure from Netflix's hit fantasy series The Witcher was announced, fans have been eager to see Liam Hemsworth take over his role as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season. It's finally time to drop back into the series with season 4 premiering in full on Thursday, Oct. 30.

The Witcher season 4 picks up after the events of season 3 and finds Geralt separated from Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) as the war continues. They later come together with some surprising new allies to defeat their many enemies. These eight episodes will lead into the fifth and final season, which will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Breathless - RESPIRA. Borja Luna as Nestor, Manu Ríos as Biel in episode 04 of RESPIRA | Cr. Carla Oset/Netflix © 2025

Breathless season 2 drops on Netflix

If you didn't binge-watch the Spanish medical drama series Breathless on Netflix upon its premiere last fall, you're missing out on one of the most intriguing shows on television. The series returns with a new batch of episodes on Friday, Oct. 31, and while it's not exactly the kind of show you would probably rush to turn on on Halloween, it's still worth watching this weekend.

Breathless season 2 returns in the midst of the shocking season 1 cliffhanger that left one of the doctors' lives on the line following a shocking attack in the hospital. On top of the reveal of their fate, the Joaquín Sorolla hospital undergoes some major changes under new management. Escape right into this addictive world you won't be able to stop binge-watching once you start.