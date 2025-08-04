4 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Aug. 4-10)

If you're still binge-watching some of the most popular shows from the past few weeks, you might want to put the pedal to the metal. Hurry your way through The Hunting Wives and Leanne on Netflix and catch up with the shows you haven't had time for lately. Why? Because this is the week everyone has been waiting for. Wednesday Addams finally returns to Netflix!

Wednesday season 2 part 1 might be the main event of the week, but there are so many more new shows premiering throughout the week. There are also lots of new episodes to look forward to, like the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video, another new episode of South Park's latest season, and the season 3 finale of The Gilded Age on HBO.

But which days do you need to mark on your calendar to start watching that latest new releases or when to avoid seeing spoilers until the weekend? We're sharing the four must-watch new shows coming to Netflix and beyond for the week of Aug. 4, 2025.

KING OF THE HILL - “First Look” - After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane | Courtesy of 20th Television Animation)

King of the Hill revival premieres on Hulu

It's been 15 years since the fan-favorite adult animated comedy series King of the Hill came to an end with its 13th season on Fox, but the show is finally back for its highly anticipated revival season. King of the Hill season 14 premiered on Monday, Aug. 4 with all 10 of its new episodes streaming on Hulu. For fans, it's music to their ears that the episodes are available to binge-watch rather than waiting for weekly drops. Don't waste a minute catching up with the Hill family on Hulu!

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering August 6, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Platonic season 2 begins on Apple TV+

Unlike King of the Hill, it hasn't been quite as long of a wait for Platonic season 2 on Apple TV+. However, it's still been a long time coming. The comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne premiered on the streamer back in May 2023, but Platonic season 2 arrives on Aug. 6 with a two-episode premiere and continues through its final on Oct. 1. The 10-episode season finds Sylvia and Will continue to weather life's ups and downs as a duo. If you haven't yet, get into Platonic!

Wednesday. (L to R) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez aș Pugsley Addams, Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2 kicks off on Netflix

Almost three years of waiting comes to a close with the release of Wednesday season 2 part 1 on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Netflix opted to split the hit series' second season in half, which allows us fans to savor the season as much as possible. In the first four episodes, Wednesday returns to Nevermore and takes on a seriously spooky new mystery that threatens to cause Enid's demise. Will she save the day again? Check out season 2 part 1 this week, and don't miss part 2 on Sept. 3.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 | Courtesy of Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood debuts on Starz

For Outlander fans, there's still some time until the beloved drama series returns for its final season, but Starz offers up a treat this week in the form of a new prequel series. Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres on Aug. 8 and centers on the origin stories of the parents of both Claire and Jamie. There's romance and, of course, a bit of time travel involved. The new series has already been renewed for a second season but begins its first with a two-episode premiere this week!

More streamingTV news and updates: