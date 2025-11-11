3 best new shows I'd watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Nov. 11-16)

Ready for another week of new shows? After a few weeks of great new streaming shows, like I Love LA, All's Fair, Death by Lightning, Maxton Hall, Pluribus, and more, it's understandable if your watch lists are a bit backlogged as you attempt to catch up on everything. But this week isn't slowing down one bit as the streaming services make way for the monumental release of Stranger Things season 5.

We're two weeks away from the biggest television event of the year, but there are still plenty of can't-miss shows to fill your time before we return to the Upside Down. A hit Taylor Sheridan show, Apple TV's underrated period comedy-drama, and a brand-new Netflix miniseries starring an Emmy-winning duo are all on the menu and definitely shows I'd tune into this week!

Laura Dern, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kristen Wiig in "Palm Royale" on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Palm Royale season 2 on Apple TV

Release date: November 12

Kicking off a week of new releases, Apple TV debuts the second season of Palm Royale on Wednesday, Nov. 12. While some series on the streamer begin with a two or three-episode premiere, there will only be one episode released this week, with one episode released weekly (even on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve) through the finale on Jan. 14.

Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, a woman who fought to make her way into the exclusive high society country club in 1960s Palm Beach, Florida. The Emmy-nominated series also stars Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett. If you haven't started watching yet, it's time to catch up in time for season 2!

THE BEAST IN ME. (L to R) Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

The Beast in Me premieres on Netflix

Release date: November 13

Netflix has been home to many of the year's biggest new hit shows, and there's not doubt the streamer's about to add another to their roster. The Beast in Me arrives this week and officially introduces us to the ultimate Emmy-winner team-up between Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. For most, knowing that the thriller miniseries stars those two talents will be enough to tune in.

However, if you're looking for a bit more information before giving it a binge-watch, The Beast in Me comes from creator Gabe Rotter (The X-Files) and showrunner Howard Gordon (24). Danes leads the series as reclusive author Aggie Wiggs, who's still trying to come up with her next book after the death of her young son. Little does she know, her next subject moves in next door.

Rhys plays real estate mogul Nile Jarvis, a social pariah after being accused of killing his wife following her disappearance. Aggie and Nile clash as her fascination with him leads to the unexpected hunt for the truth. The eight-episode drama boasts executive producers Jodie Foster, Conan O'Brien, and Anthony Campos and will keep us all on the edge of our seats!

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman episode 1, season 2, streaming on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman season 2 on Paramount+

Release date: November 16

Last but certainly not least, the week comes to an end with the return of another fan-favorite Taylor Sheridan series. Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown each returned with their latest seasons within the past couple months, and it's finally time for us to return to the oilfields in West Texas with the highly anticipated second season of Landman.

One day shy of a year to the day, the breakout hit drama series comes back with another 10-episode season with Billy Bob Thornton as landman Tommy Norris. Last season delivered some shocking twists that will change everything in season 2 as power and alliances shift. Demi Moore and Ali Larter are back in season 2, which welcomes new series regulars Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott. Paramount+ drops the episodes weekly through the season finale on Jan. 16. Don't miss a second!