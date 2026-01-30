4 best shows on Netflix to watch this weekend (Jan. 31–Feb. 1)

Another weekend is here, and there’s no doubt that you’ll want to spend some time catching up on the Netflix shows you’ve missed. You’ll always want to check out anything new that is coming to the streamer.

Now, the weekend does see the first of a new month arrive. Can you believe that it’s February already? This means a large bulk of movies to watch, but we’re all about the shows, because there’s something much greater about the longer time to tell a story. The great news is there are still some excellent releases to watch.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 403 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Of course, the first thing to do is to catch up on the episodes of Bridgerton season 4 that have dropped. This season is Benedict Bridgerton’s story, and we’ve got to see the romance heat up. Sure enough, the episodes will leave you yearning for more — and more episodes are coming in February — but for now, there’s plenty of story to swoon over.

There is a major surprise request that Benedict has at the end of the Bridgerton episodes released. This is certainly something you need to see play out, because it’s not what it would initially seem to be when first watching. Oh, Benedict!

Gangnam Project season 1

For those who love K-Pop and K-dramas, you’ll want to check out Gangam Project. The full first season is available to stream, and it’s a lot of fun. A Canadian/Korean teen who is absolutely obsessed with K-Pop gets a job as an English tutor at an elite Korean entertainment company.

Of course, things aren’t that simple. Despite being half-Korean, she finds herself excluded from this side of her culture. It’s something that many teens need to watch, as it’s based on creator Sarah Haasz’s real experience of being treated as an outsider rather than a Korean.

BLACK-ISH - “Homegoing” – As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) ANTHONY ANDERSON, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Black-ish

If you missed the ABC comedy back in the day, now is the time to catch up on it. All eight seasons of black-ish are coming to Netflix on Saturday, Jan. 31. Yes, every single episode.

The series follows Andre “Dre” Johnson, a successful advertising executive and his wife Rainbow “Bow,” an anesthesiologist. The two juggle their work, relationship, children, and much more all while living as Black people in America. They want to remain true to their identities while living in a wealthy, suburban white neighborhood, and it certainly brings up some important topics of conversation.

Founder's Day in Port Haven brings up memories for Del, Alice, and Elliot. Kat finds herself caught between two worlds in her search for answers. Photo: Evan Williams, Chyler Leigh Credit: ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home season 3

It’s been a long way, but The Way Home season 3 is finally coming to Netflix. Make sure you’re ready for Sunday, Feb. 1, when it drops in full. The three Landry women are finally about to get some answers about their past, present, and future.

However, it’s never as simple as that, right? They need to consider whether time travel is right to get answers to their problems, and they need to decide if it’s a part of their life that they should say goodbye to. There are topics of romance, but also a dark moment in Port Haven’s past that comes up. This is not the season to overlook, especially with season 4 slated to be the last.