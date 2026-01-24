4 best shows to watch on Netflix this weekend (Jan. 24–25)

The weekend is here, and that means you have time to catch up on shows. You also have time to watch something live, and Netflix has some great offerings from January 24 to 25.

Some of our suggestions dropped during the week, but we know you likely didn’t have the time to watch it all. There’s just so much, and broadcast TV is in full swing as well. This is the chance to play catch-up, even on one of the live events from the week.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

While technically a documentary rather than a docuseries (as it’s just the one episode), Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is still a must-watch. It’s one of those kidnappings everyone heard of, with Elizabeth’s name and story everywhere back in 2002 when she was taken from her own bedroom. Many kidnapping victims don’t get the chance to tell their own story, but Elizabeth does, and this documentary is one of hope.

While there have been retellings of her traumatic event, but this is the first time Elizabeth has told the story in her own words. No matter how much you think you already know, you need to check this one out to hear how Elizabeth’s life has since been impacted.

Finding Her Edge

For those in the mood for a little YA romance, Finding Her Edge is the series of the weekend. It’s perfect viewing for a weekend of snow thanks to the ice skating element to the story, but this is more of one about love and family.

Finding Her Edge follows three sisters who feel the pressure of their family’s figure skating legacy, most of all Adriana, who starts to train with a new partner, Brayden. As a fake romance starts in the hope of getting better sponsors, it leads to a potential real connection. However, there’s a love triangle at the heart of it, as Adriana still loves her ex-partner, Freddie.

Free Bert

If you’re more in the mood for comedy, then you’ll want to turn to Free Bert, a new scripted comedy series starring Bert Kreischer. When his daughters get into an elite private school, everything changes for Bert. He suddenly feels the pressure to fit into high society.

However, he’s messy and unfiltered. Anybody who knows what it’s like to be thrown into a group that is vastly different to you will connect with this series, and it’s the perfect weekend binge-watch.

Encounter

Back in 2018, the Korean drama Encounter was released, but despite it getting strong reviews, it was canceled. It’s time to see what the hype was about, as the series is now coming to Netflix. It will be released on Saturday, Jan. 24, making it the perfect weekend-released show.

It’s a story as old as time. Two young people from very different backgrounds give up everything so that they can be together. However, how did they end up falling in love with each other? One chance encounter changed it all for them, and that’s the story we’re told.

Get everything above and much more this weekend on Netflix.