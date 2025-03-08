Big Little Lies season 3 still waiting on one important thing before moving forward

Ever since Nicole Kidman revealed back in 2023 that Big Little Lies season 3 was in the works, fans have been hanging on every word and update shared by the show's actresses and HBO itself. Unfortunately, there haven't been any big, only little, updates about the Emmy Award-winning drama series since then, but the latest is the biggest yet.

The Hollywood Reporter recently chatted with the female team of executives at HBO and Max who are responsible for making the moves behind the scenes for some of our favorite shows, like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the upcoming Harry Potter series. Naturally, questions regarding the highly anticipated Big Little Lies season 3 were raised, and it was more of the same.

Big Little Lies season 3 still waiting on new book

As we previously learned, before getting the cast and crew back together for season 3, Big Little Lies was returning to the source material for the next iteration — and that source material needs to be written first. Obviously, season 2 wasn't based on a new book and was able to move forward much faster. Liane Moriarty has been hard at work on a sequel novel to Big Little Lies for season 3, and as HBO head of drama Francesa Orsi revealed, she has now turned in 150 pages to the network.

Here's what Orsi told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I can’t wait to get started, but we need the remainder of the book. We have 150 pages in, and [author Liane Moriarty] is doubling down, looking to finish it. There’s a lot of eagerness from both HBO and the producing team, and as soon as it’s done, she’ll hand it over and we’ll adapt it. But until then, we just have to sit tight. So, not quite as imminent as I originally thought."

It takes time for an author to craft a great story, and Moriarty, who also wrote the story for season 2 alongside series creator and writer David E. Kelley, has a tall order on her hands. And don't forget, after she finishes the book, the scripts for season 3 will then have to be written, too. Moriarty teased last year that the sequel book will feature a time jump with the children now teenagers and each of the main women from the series will be accounted for.

Big Little Lies Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern | Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Back in October 2024, series star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon echoed the lingering sentiment about waiting for Moriarty's book to be completed. She told E! News that the creative team was still "in waiting" for Moriarty and that the author would be turning in something "very soon." Well, as we've learned, 150 pages are currently in. (For comparison's sake, the first book is about 500 pages.)

So, in order to move forward with Big Little Lies season 3, we're just waiting on one important thing, and it's the most important thing: The new book. Once Moriarty turns in the full, finished book, it's likely that Kelley can begin adapting the novel and HBO can then move ahead pre-production, which includes locking down the super busy and in-demand main cast and negotiating contracts.

As Orsi stated in her latest update about the forthcoming season, we will have to practice patience and allow Moriarty to work her magic to craft an amazing story. A watched pot doesn't boil, after all. Let's hope for another positive Big Little Lies season 3 update very soon!

Watch Big Little Lies seasons 1 and 2 on Max.