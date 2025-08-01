Black Doves season 2 delay just got worse after the latest update

Black Doves was one of the most popular Netflix shows at the end of 2024! Netflix actually picked up Black Doves for a second season before the show even premiered in December, but that doesn't mean it's coming to Netflix anytime soon.

The latest Black Doves season 2 update is actually going to make the wait even longer, most likely, for fans waiting to see the second season of the spy thriller.

According to a report from What's on Netflix, Black Doves season 2 was supposed to start filming in the UK in July 2025, but that did not happen. Instead, production will start in "late September" and last through basically the end of the year and into early 2026.

Unfortunately, that is not good news for fans hoping to see the season on Netflix before the second half of 2026. There's definitely going to be a six to eight-month gap between the end of production and the Black Doves season 2 release date on Netflix.

At this point, if we see Black Doves season 2 before the 2026 holiday season, it will be a good thing!

This news, overall, should not come as much of a surprise for fans. Ben Whishaw teased the long gap between seasons way back in January 2025.

Speaking of the holiday season, it remains to be seen if Black Doves season 2 will also be set around Christmas, just like the first season. It definitely added a layer of intrigue to the series! Everyone loves a good Christmas-set series, so it's something to watch as we get closer to production. With a late fall start and filming continuing over the holiday season, there's a strong chance, I think, that we could get another season of the series taking place at or around the holidays.

If that happens, there's basically no chance that we'll see Black Doves season 2 before November or December. Netflix usually starts rolling out holiday content in early November, right after Halloween, so that's about as early as we can expect the series right now.

Of course, we'll share more updates about season 2 as we get closer to the start of production. As of right now, it looks like Knightley, Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, and Andrew Buchan will return for the new season. Beyond that, it's tough to say which other cast members will be back and which new actors will join the series.

Stay tuned for more news about Black Doves season 2! Luckily, there are a bunch of big Netflix shows coming later this year to fill the void left by Black Doves, including Wednesday, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Hostage, a new series, and many more!