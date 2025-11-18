Black Doves season 2 finally gets the update fans have been waiting for

Netflix just announced the perfect gift for Black Doves fans, and just in time for the holidays.

Almost exactly 49 weeks after Black Doves premiered on Netflix on Dec. 5, 2024, Netflix revealed Black Doves season 2 is officially filming.

According to the Netflix release, the cast and crew officially started filming Black Doves season 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 18. There were rumors swirling for a while that production had started, so it's great to see this is finally confirmed.

Here's what creator Joe Barton said about filming the new season:

"I couldn’t be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family. To have so many of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favourite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same again…"

Netflix also gave fans a bit of a clue about what Black Doves season 2 is going to be about. Remember, at the end of the first season, Helen Webb (Knightley) saves the day, but she remains one of the Black Doves, the spies of a top secret organization.

Here's the synopsis for Black Doves season 2:

"Helen (Keira Knightley) is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organisation she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever.

"As Helen’s enigmatic handler Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend Sam (Ben Whishaw). The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponised, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Series 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves."

Sign me up for that!

While it has not been confirmed, it looks like we could have another Christmas season in store in Black Doves season 2. With production starting now in London, things are starting to feel very Christmas-y. The weather works out. Unless Netflix has big plans to roll out this season much earlier in the year, I would be betting on another Christmas release for season 2, but we'll just have to wait and see how that goes. More on that shortly.

Black Doves season 2 cast confirmed

Black Doves - Netflix

In addition to the production announcement, Netflix also confirmed the full cast of Black Doves season 2. It's possible that we could see a few newcomers added closer to the premiere, but this should be most of the cast.

Obviously, we know Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Buchan, and Sarah Lancashire will be back for season 2, along with Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Agnes O’Casey and Molly Chesworth from the first season.

Netflix also added, by my tally, seven new cast members for season 2, including Neve Campbell, Ambika Mod, Sam Riley, Babou Ceesay, Sylvia Hoeks, Goran Kostic, and Samuel Barnett.

We shared the full cast of Black Doves season 2, along with their character descriptions via Netflix:

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

Sarah Lancashire as Mrs. Reed

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young

Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb

Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines

Ella Lily Hyland as Williams

Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor

Agnes O'Casey as Dani

Molly Chesworth as Marie

Ambika Mod as Laila, "an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent who is sent to help Helen on a mission"

Babou Ceesay as Mr. Conteh, "a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations"

Neve Campbell as Cecile Mason

Sam Riley as Patrick, "an emissary from a mysterious organisation"

Samuel Barnett as Jerry

Sylvia Hoeks as Katia Chernov

Goran Kostic as Alexia Chernov

It's going to be a while until Black Doves season 2 hits Netflix

Black Doves - Netflix

Unfortunately, with production just starting, Black Doves season 2 is not coming to Netflix anytime soon! There are reports that mention Black Doves season 2 will film from now until the end of February or early spring.

That's good news, of course! It means we could see the series as early as the late summer or early fall on Netflix, like September or October. The issue is that Netflix often saves its shows for specific times of the year. Remember, Black Doves season 1 was a Christmas season and release, so it premiered in early December.

If Black Doves season 2 is a Christmas season or they want to continue that tradition, we will probably have to wait until November or December until the season is ready to be released.

We probably won't learn more about Black Doves season 2's release until production ends, so we, hopefully, will know more within the first few months of the year.

Stay tuned for more news about Black Doves season 2 on Netflix!