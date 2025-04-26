Since its debut in 2011, Black Mirror has remained one of Netflix’s most captivating anthology series' to date. With seven mind-bending seasons under its belt, the dystopian series delves into the implication of advanced technologies on individuals and society while blending relatable scenarios and thought-provoking science fiction with real-world anxieties, as viewed through a technological lens.

With its dark themes, social commentary, and high-quality action and production, Black Mirror leaves audiences just as uncomfortable as they are fascinated. If you’ve already binged season 7, which came out April 10, 2025, then here are 15 shows like Black Mirror you need to watch next.

1. Altered Carbon

Based on the novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is a cyberpunk series set in a future where consciousness is digitized, stored, and able to be transferred into a human body, essentially making life and existence limitless. After 250 years on ice, a prisoner (and political operative with mercenary skills) returns to life in a new body with one chance to win his freedom: He must solve a mind-bending murder. Season 1 features Joel Kinnaman and season 2 features Anthony Mackie.

Watch on: Netflix

2. Cabinet of Curiosities

From horror master Guillermo del Toro comes Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of eight horror tales packed with visually stunning, but impeccably frightening, imagery. Each episode is its own bizarre nightmare that will have your spine tingling. Though it’s not science fiction, it gives off Black Mirror vibes with its dark, unsettling commentary and explanation of the human psyche for the horror genre.

Watch on: Netflix

3. Devs

This Nick Offerman-led series makes for a fascinating experience that was praised for its exploration of complex philosophical themes and thought-provoking narratives. Devs follows software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) as she discovers her boyfriend disappeared after getting involved with a secretive division called Devs, which is developing a powerful predictive computer system. While it does tend to focus more on those philosophical themes, it also delves into the ethics of advanced technology and the implications of predictive systems, making for a suspenseful narrative that both entertains and educates the masses.

Watch on: Hulu

4. Electric Dreams

Inspired by the works of sci-fi author Philip K. Dick, this 10-episode anthology series questions what it means to be human through stand-alone stories that occur up to 5,000 years in the future. Electric Dreams explores a gamut of science fiction themes, such as alternate realities, synthetic beings, and post-apocalyptic futures. If you dig the dystopian aspects and scenarios of Black Mirror, you’ll dig Electric Dreams. Plus, it boasts an impressive cast including Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi, Terrence Howard, Juno Temple, Greg Kinnear, Anna Paquin, Benedict Wong, and more.

Watch on: Prime Video

5. Love, Death, + Robots

Over the course of 18 stand-alone animated shorts, Love, Death + Robots takes a darker look at technology while exploring a wide range of genres from sci-fi to comedy. Often incorporating themes of—you guessed it—love and death, the series varies greatly in tone and style, allowing for a more unique viewing experience. Fight Club’s David Fincher is attached as an executive producer, which means the sprawling anthology features its fair share of brutality, violence, and death. It even has cyberpunk sexbots and exotic dancers.

Watch on: Netflix

6. Maniac

Starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, who both give outstanding performances here, Maniac follows these two strangers as they connect during a pharmaceutical trial set in a retro-future New York City. The limited series focuses on a radical treatment that allegedly repairs anything about the mind, whether it be a mental disorder, learning disorder, negative way of thinking, rumination, trauma, etc. Like Black Mirror, Maniac unfolds in anthological format and explores the dark side of technology and its impact on humans and society. However, Maniac’s focus is particularly set on how technology shapes mental health and interpersonal relationships.

Watch on: Netflix

7. Oats Studios

Careful with this one. You’ll get sucked in so fast, you won’t know what hit you. This 10-episode collection from director Neill Blomkamp is an anthology of experimental film shorts depicting post-apocalyptic worlds and nightmarish scenarios, from bizarre alternate timelines and futuristic mining vessels to aliens colonizing planet Earth. Oats Studios’ blending of sci-fi, comedy, and dystopian horror makes the collection a must-see for fans of Black Mirror. The cast features A-list celebrities Sigourney Weaver, Sharlto Copley, and Dakota Fanning.

Watch on: Netflix

8. Severance

This Apple TV+ series from Director Ben Stiller is on fire with its dystopian narrative full of stars like Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Merritt Wever, and Britt Lower. Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries, who each undergo a procedure that separates their work memories from their personal memories. Though when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it kickstarts an effort to discover the truth about their jobs. The show explores the implications of advanced technologies on society while taking a long, hard look at corporate dystopia in particular, providing thought-provoking commentary on modern issues like work-life balance and a timely critique of technological exploitation for corporate gain.

Watch on: Apple TV+

9. Solos

With themes of human isolation and connection set amidst character-driven stories, Solos features future tales, memories, and tapestries of different collections of events in several individuals’ lives. The anthology examines our relationships and interactions with each other and with technology, delving into the darker side of technological advancements. However, where Black Mirror tends to be bleak and dystopian, Solos offers a happier outlook, suggesting that no matter how technologically advanced the world becomes, human connection and empathy have the power to prevail. The cast includes Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Uzo Aduba, and Dan Stevens.

Watch on: Prime Video

10. Tales from the Loop

Based on Simon Stålenhag’s art book of the same name, Tales from the Loop is the perfect sci-fi binge to fall into after Black Mirror. In 8 episodes, Tales sheds light on the residents in the fictional town of Mercer, Ohio, where there’s an underground physics facility called “The Loop” that is full of researchers attempting to uncover the secrets of the universe and make the impossible possible. They explore the boundaries of physics, resulting in experiments that have a strange, supernatural effect on Mercer and its people. The series dives into human emotions and relationships and uses science fiction elements as a backdrop as opposed to explaining The Loop’s lore.

Watch on: Prime Video

11. The Peripheral

Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne, a young woman from a small town in the near future who becomes involved with a mysterious gaming company. She eventually discovers the game is a real-life scenario in an alternate London in 2099, where she controls an android body. Like Black Mirror, this captivating sci-fi series burrows into contemporary issues like technological manipulation and the exploitation of resources across timelines. Fans of the Mirror will love this narrative full of complex sci-fi concepts, mounting suspense, and timely themes.

Watch on: Prime Video

12. The Twilight Zone

Lucky kids, you get the honor of choosing where to start with The Twilight Zone. You can head back to the original pioneer of the anthology genre, which ran from 1959-1964, or you can go straight to the modern-day remake that's hosted and narrated by Jordan Peele. Both versions offer timeless narratives that align with some of the speculative themes found in Black Mirror. These chilling stories are full of sci-fi elements examining human morality, tackling everything from immigration and racism to alien invasions. Fun fact: Jordan Peele has stated that the plot for his hit horror film Us was inspired by one of his favorite Twilight Zone episodes, “Mirror Image.”

Watch the remake on: Apple TV+ and Prime Video

Watch the classic on: Paramount+

13. Utopia

This British conspiracy narrative follows a group of comic book enthusiasts who stumble upon a cult graphic novel that seems to predict real-world events. As they deep-dive into the book’s secrets, they become targets of an organization known as “The Network.” Utopia explores conspiracy theories, global plots, and control with its commentary of contemporary issues and suspenseful storytelling. This dystopian narrative is full of style, clever writing, and unforeseen twists, which fans of Black Mirror will absolutely love.

Watch on: Prime Video

14. Weird City

Weird City is just what it proclaims to be: weird (but fascinating). Set in the near future in the city of Weird, which is divided into two halves segregated by economic class, this anthology series features surreal storylines with characters navigating the bizarre scenarios, ups and downs, and plot twists of living in the city. Like Black Mirror, each episode has its own distinct storyline with messages and commentary about the modern world, but Weird City establishes a broader world by introducing recurring characters and settings connecting different stories. Jordan Peele co-created this one, so expect plenty of satire mixed amongst sci-fi elements that pull you to the edge of your seat.

Watch on: YouTube Originals

15. Years and Years

This 6-part miniseries follows a British family from 2019-2034 to examine how technological advancements, global events, and political upheavals affect their lives. Years and Years earned high praise for its social commentary and its believable depiction of the future, which is both scary and anxiety-inducing. The show throws up a sharp critique of modern-day issues, such as social media, politics, and the darkest side of human nature. It also features an ensemble cast that includes Emma Thompson and Rory Kinnear.

Watch on: Max