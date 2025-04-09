Black Mirror season 7 release date, time, what to expect

Charlie Brooker was on to something when he created Black Mirror, a British anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and its impact on modern society. While initially a Channel 4 series, the show gained international recognition after Netflix picked it up, allowing Brooker to expand his vision even further. Six seasons have been released so far, with a highly anticipated seventh season set to be released on the streaming platform soon. We're talking about a batch of new episodes available to stream tomorrow!

Unlike the previous season, which had five episodes, Black Mirror season 7 will feature one additional episode, bringing the total to six episodes. This marks the first time since the fourth season that the show has featured this many episodes. Brooker has referred to this installment as having a touch of "OG Black Mirror." Personally, that sounds like something I'd be really excited to watch, especially if it means we're getting back to the show's original dark, thought-provoking roots. It's clear that Brooker is aiming to deliver more of what made Black Mirror a cultural phenomenon in the first place, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how each episode unfolds in season 7.

If you weren't aware, each episode of Black Mirror is a self-contained story, with its own unique characters, settings, and plotlines. Brooker says this season fans can expect a "mix of genre and styles." Some episodes will be quite disturbing, others humorous, and some will tug at your heartstrings. Out of the six episodes in Black Mirror season 7, two of them are said to be feature-length. In fact, for the first time ever in Black Mirror history, one of the episodes in the upcoming season will continue a story introduced in a previous episode. That episode was the season 4 premiere, "USS Callister." Netflix provided us with episode titles and synopses for season 7, and we shared them below.

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7 on Netflix | Netflix

“Common People”

Synopsis - When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive— but at a cost.

Cast - Chris O’Dowd as Mike, Rashida Jones as Amanda, and Tracee Ellis Ross as Gaynor

“Bête Noire”

Synopsis - Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices.

Cast - Siena Kelly as Maria, Rosy McEwen as Verity, Michael Workéyè as Kae, Ben Bailey Smith as Gabe, Amber Grappy as Yudy, Ravi Aujla as Mr. Ditta, Elena Sanz as Camille, and Hannah Griffiths as Luisa

“Hotel Reverie”

Synopsis - Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

Cast - Emma Corrin as Dorothy, Issa Rae as Brandy, Awkwafina as Kimmy, and Harriet Walter as Judith Keyworth

“Plaything”

Synopsis - An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting.

Cast - Peter Capaldi as older Cameron Walker, Lewis Gribben as younger Cameron Walker, James Nelson Joyce as DCI Kano, Michele Austin as Jen, Will Poulter as Colin Ritman, and Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur

“Eulogy”

Synopsis - An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his life.

Cast - Paul Giamatti as Phillip and Patsy Ferran as The Guide

“USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Synopsis - Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning.

Cast - Cristin Milioti as Nanette, Jimmi Simpson as Walton, Billy Magnussen as Karl, Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska, Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer, and Paul G. Raymond as Kabir Dudani

Note: This is the sequel episode.

When is Black Mirror season 7 coming to Netflix?

All six episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. These times are specific to viewers on the West Coast and East Coast of the United States. For those in the Central time zone, the episodes will be released at 2:00 a.m. CT on the same day.

Of course, viewers outside the U.S. also watch Black Mirror. That's why we've included the release times based on your location below.

Location Time Date Hawaii 9:00 p.m. HST Wednesday, April 9 Alaska 11:00 p.m. AKDT Wednesday, April 9 West Coast of U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Thursday, April 10 Mountain Time 1:00 a.m. MT Thursday, April 10 Midwest of U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT Thursday, April 10 East Coast of U.S 3:00 a.m. ET Thursday, April 10 Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT Thursday, April 10 England 8:00 a.m. BST Thursday, April 10 France 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 10 Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 10 Italy 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 10 Spain 9:00 a.m. CEST Thursday, April 10 South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Thursday, April 10 Israel 10:00 a.m. IDT Thursday, April 10 Dubai, UAE 11:00 a.m. GST Thursday, April 10 India 12:30 p.m. IST Thursday, April 10 South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Thursday, April 10 Japan 4:00 p.m. JST Thursday, April 10 Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST Thursday, April 10

Take a look at the official trailer below for a sneak peek of what's to come this season!

Black Mirror season 7 is slated to make its way to Netflix on April 10. Don't forget to tune in!