Black Rabbit season 1 episode 2 recap: Vince makes a dangerous pinky promise

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 2 on Netflix from this point forward.

If you were hoping Black Rabbit episode 2 would continue the cliffhanger from the flash forward sequence in episode 1, you'll be disappointed to wait for answers a little while longer. The second episode opens with a flash forward to years in the past as Vince brings Jake to an old, empty space in New York and pitches the idea to open a restaurant called Black Rabbit together. Since he's Wes' manager, Jake initially shuts it down, but Vince suggests allowing Wes to invest. The rooftop sells it.

For some reason, there's a black and white music video of Jake and Vince's '90s grunge band that really doesn't have a purpose in the overall story aside from the song playing at the restaurant. Jake brings Black Rabbit chef Roxie (Amanka Okafor) and designer Estelle (Cleopatra Coleman), who's also Wes' girlfriend, to the space for The Pool Room to pitch it to them. While Jake gives them the hard sell, Vince gives Genny (Odessa Young) a visit at her tattoo parlor. It's icy but something.

On his way out, Junior and Babbit catch up with him to put the pressure on once again without getting violent this time. Vince meets Jake at their mom's house, but they discover they aren't getting the amount of money they expected. They will break even, which means no profit. Jake calls Vince a moron and he crashes out, knowing that his life is on the line with his debt. Jake's problems continue when Anna shares a post on TikTok of him and Roxie warning her followers to "beware."

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Forrest Weber as Junior, Chris Coy as Babbit, Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 102 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Vince tries to repay his debts but loses a finger

When Jake returns to the restaurant, he talks some finance people out of checking out the books, which should be a red flag. He shows Roxie the post Anna made about them and asks her to call Anna and settle the situation. Meanwhile, Vince runs around town in search of money and asks his friend where he can find a poker game to join. He also drops by Wes' apartment and asks him to borrow $30K, which he doesn't get. He takes the $2K handout and rushes out.

Jake attends an event at Hunter's school and approaches Val about joining The Poker Room as an investor, which would cost her $100,000. She considers it briefly but ultimately doesn't agree to join his endeavor. She clearly has the right idea here. Vince finds his poker game, and he's on a pretty impressive winning streak until he's not. Junior and Babbit are looking for him at the Black Rabbit, where Jake asks Wes to put a card on his sizable tab. It's an awkward conversation.

Having had some bad luck at his game, Vince ends up in a chase through a building and its stairwell with Junior and Babbit. He hides out in a classroom, but they find him and chase him down again. Vince nearly gets away when rushes into an elevator, but they are able to sneak right in. He begs them for more time to get the money, but Junior keeps his promise by cutting off his pinky finger. They threaten Vince that Gen will be the next target if they don't get their money.

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Chris Coy as Babbit, Forrest Weber as Junior in episode 102 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What happened to Anna at the Black Rabbit?

Vince finally confesses to Jake about what's going on. He admits to using the loan he took on their mom's house and gambled it on the Knicks. He's gambled lots more loans and lost and dug himself in a deeper hole. He wants Jake's help paying off the debt, but the truth comes out. Jake's car isn't worth anything, he's weeks behind on his rent, and he doesn't have any expendable money. Vince suggests suicide as an option, but Jake seems to think that will leave a bigger mess behind.

Roxie meets with Anna, who tells her the truth about what happened at the Black Rabbit. She tells Roxie that one night at the restaurant, a man named Jules drugged and sexually assaulted her after a night of drinking. Anna reveals also Jules assaulted another waitress, but Jake didn't do anything when he was told about the incident. Roxie assures Anna that she has her back and will support her in making sure the situation doesn't get worse for her.

Jake meets with Junior and his dad Joe Mancuso (Troy Kotsur), who knew his parents. When Jake suggests a payment plan of $20K a week, Junior balks but Joe agrees. He's not easygoing though. He demands the restaurant as collateral and intentionally spills a cup of hot coffee on Jake's lap. The next payment is due in four days. It's a way out, but it's not going to be smooth sailing. When Jake returns to the restaurant after the meeting, he has two words for Vince: "We're f-cked."

Watch Black Rabbit only on Netflix.