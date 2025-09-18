Black Rabbit season 1 episode 4 recap: An unexpected death increases the stakes

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 4 on Netflix from this point forward.

Following the shocking events that occurred at the Black Rabbit's fake benefit event in episode 3, it's time for damage control in episode 4. "Vile pig" has been written in big red letters at Jules' gallery and Roxie has left town to clear her head with an old friend. Vince is the only one in a celebratory mood since he believes he has made all the money he owes the Mancusos, which he calls and tells them. Jake panics that Page Six has picked up the story about what happened.

Jake checks up on Mel and takes care of her, and while he's there, he learns that Vince's friend Matt gave her the cocaine that nearly killed her. A reporter tries to interview Anna about what happened and why she left the restaurant, but Anna doesn't give the reporter much to work with. Campbell (Morgan Spector), who works for Jules, watches her from outside in his car and instructs Jules to leave town while the dust settles.

While checking out The Pool Room, Jake and Estelle briefly talk about their kiss the night before, and even though she says it shouldn't have happened, they end up having sex in the bathroom. Campbell, who Jake doesn't know, drops by to ask about Anna, which pretty much tips him off that he works for Jules. Jake and Vince finally connect, and Jake admits that he used the money to fix his books and gives him $16K. Vince erupts, fearing that without all of the money, he and Gen will be killed.

Morgan Spector as Campbell in episode 104 of Black Rabbit

Anna becomes a target for Jules' fixer and Vince's enemies

Vince can't believe that Jake chose to improve his books in order to be able to move forward with The Pool Room rather than paying off his debts and save his life. The brothers have a drag-out argument over their differences. When Jake reveals that Matt gave Mel the cocaine, Vince is angry in a different way and he rushes off to confront him. With some pressure, Vince gets Matt to admit the cocaine is bad and promises to connect him with someone named Jeffy for a new scheme.

Jake tracks down Anna to ensure that she won't speak with the reporter. Obviously, he wants her to be safe from Jules, but he's also looking out for himself. Anna also reveals that Jake isn't innocent and has sexually harassed employees and hooked up with them, too. Meanwhile, on her trip, Roxie realizes that she doesn't want to leave the Black Rabbit. Someone else has to go. Does she mean Jake or Vince? Speaking of, Vince gets his latest visit from Junior and Babbit.

When he tells them that he doesn't have all the money until next week, they force him to take them to Jake's apartment. They break a lot of his belongings, tear the place apart, and rip a valuable piece of art (that Jake didn't actually own) off of the wall. Junior forces Vince to drink, while Jake gets drunk at the restaurant and Anna returns home to Campbell in her apartment. He presents her with lots of money and a one-way ticket to Mexico to escape. She tearfully accepts.

Junior and Babbit continue to press Vince for information, and he reveals the overdose at the restaurant and a reporter talking to a waitress. He lets the name "Anna" slip, and they're off to find her to make sure she stays quiet. As Campbell waits for Anna outside, he sees Junior and Babbit enter her building. He notices the light in her apartment go out and the men quickly rush back outside. When he goes back inside, he sees her lying dead on her bathroom floor with the shower running.

