Black Rabbit season 1 episode 5 recap: Jake and Vince resort to desperate measures

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 5 on Netflix from this point forward.

Picking up after the shocking events of the previous episode, Black Rabbit episode 5 opens with Anna's downstairs neighbor having a leak in his roof due to her shower being on. Through a flashback, we learn that Junior and Babbit forced their way into Anna's apartment. She ran into her bathroom, where she intended to take a shower before leaving for Mexico, but the struggle with the door sent her flying backwards. She hit her had on the bathtub and died on impact.

After Anna's death, Junior and Babbit strip down and burn their clothes to get rid of DNA, and Junior realizes that he's missing the watch that he stole from Vince and that it could still be at the crime scene. When Jake returns to his apartment, he's furious that it's been trashed and blames Vince, who tells his brother to meet him at their mom's house. Meanwhile, Roxie approaches Wes about buying Jake out of the Black Rabbit and reveals his affair with Estelle. Wes isn't receptive at all.

Jake meets Estelle at the Black Rabbit to plan for a party and approve jewelry (the jewelry from the opening flash forward) that will be on display. As if he's not already in a mess, he tells Estelle that he wants to be with her. Jake arrives at his mom's house just as Vince's meeting with Jeffy, a fire marshal, ends. He's going to get the insurance payout the next day after setting his mom's house on fire. It takes some pushing, but Jake finally agrees to the plan.

Jake and Vince burn down their mother's house for the insurance money

Junior's attempt to retrieve his watch from Anna's apartment is thwarted since the police have already showed up. Detective Seung (Hettienne Park) discovers that she worked at the Black Rabbit, and given the restaurant's current headlines, that seems to spark some suspicion. Jake and Vince pick through their old belongings at their mom's house to check for things they want to save. They share an old joint and reflect on their past as failed rock stars with their Black Rabbits band.

Jake admits to Vince that he slept with Estelle and that she plans to leave Wes so they can get together. For the first time, they talk about their father, who as an addict and an abuser. There's no love lost for their dad, and talking about him seems to inspire them even more to burn the house down and leave it in the past. Like clockwork, Vince turns on the space heater, douses the house, and lights the match. They take what they want and leave as the flames quickly spread.

Jules returns from his vacation from scandal to Campbell at his door. Campbell assumes that Jules hired those men to kill Anna, but he insists that isn't the truth. Needless to say, Campbell's new goal is to make sure Jules doesn't go down for Anna's murder. Oddly enough, Vince gets good news in the form of his check from Jeffy for the house. It's perfect timing to celebrate Hunter's birthday with the family. Gen invites Vince to go to the Yankees vs. Mets game together. Things are looking up!

The plan to rob the Black Rabbit takes shape

Estelle finally tells Wes that she's leaving him because she hasn't been happy in their relationship, and the truth about Jake comes out. Because of the truth, Wes messages Roxie and agrees to buying Jake out of the business and taking over the Black Rabbit together. Roxie decides to approach Jake and admit her intention to take over the restaurant while he focuses on The Pool Room. He's pretty cruel to her and doesn't take her seriously. Right after, Seung visits the bar to reveal Anna's death.

Jake decides to close the restaurant in the wake of the news about Anna, though he's probably looking to find ways to make sure this doesn't reflect poorly on him. Vince leaves to give the check to Junior and Babbit, but Vince decides to join him. When they leave through the back door of the Black Rabbit, Junior and Babbit are there to meet them. They plan to kill Jake and Vince as an insurance policy, since Vince knew they went to Anna's. They don't want Vince ratting them out.

After pulling over in a dark, abandoned overpass, Junior and Babbit force the brothers to strip to their underwear and get on their knees. Jake tries to talk them out of it, but they're resolved to kill them both. Finally, Jake pulls out the only play he has left: The jewelry on display at the restaurant's party in two days. He offers them up its $2 million worth, giving them the okay to walk in and steal it all. That works, and they're free to go. The brothers fight and Vince punches Jake. Apparently, their relationship is over.

Watch Black Rabbit only on Netflix.