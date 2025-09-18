Black Rabbit season 1 episode 6 recap: The robbery's jaw-dropping twist we didn't see coming

This post contains spoilers from Black Rabbit episode 6 on Netflix from this point forward.

After the brutal fight that Jake and Vince got into in the previous episode, which seemingly resulted in the end of their relationship as brothers, Black Rabbit episode 6 opens with the flashback to when they were young. The brothers stay up late to look at a magazine with a flashlight, but quickly hide it when their dad enters the room. He gives them watches, much to their excitement (though they question if they are real, which is an odd thing for children to wonder).

Jake returns home and finds Estelle in his apartment. He wonders how Wes already knew that she and Jake were together. Later, he walks Junior and Babbit through their break-in to get the jewels, giving them codes to the safe and telling them how to get in and get out. He isn't able to show them the safe in person due to the memorial for Anna being held at the Black Rabbit. Jake gives a touching speech, and it makes you consider if he's actually a decent person underneath his flaws.

Detective Seung interrupts the memorial with questions for Jake about the surveillance cameras. He informs her that they delete their tapes at the end of every week, and any tapes containing Anna would already be gone. He wonders what her time at the restaurant has to do with her death. Campbell presents Jake with a non-disclosure agreement to make sure the footage is really gone. Clearly, his problems are far from over, especially with the robbery coming soon.

Tony was working with Detecting Seung

Jake and Estelle lock down The Pool Room and look forward to their "fresh start," but Jake's next meeting with Mancuso reveals a little miscommunication between him and Junior. He gives him more money and seemingly believes the robbery has been called off and everything, including Vince, has been left in the past. After that meeting, Black Rabbit catches up to the opening scene of Jake rinsing his face with water in the restaurant bathroom. Weirdly, Wes approaches him and says "it's all love."

For the first time, we see Wes' point of view. He speaks with Naveen and a group of men about investing in the Black Rabbit without Jake, and he also has a plan in the works to take over ownership of The Pool Room, too. Roxie joins the conversation and they confirm that they're pushing Jake out of the business. They drink to their new project. We also see Tony's point of view and the moment he learned from Roxie about Anna being assaulted by Jules. Tony doesn't buy her death as an accident.

Tony and Roxie speak with Detective Seung and tell her what they know about Anna and what happened with Jules. Jake begins to look bad when Seung learns that Roxie told him about the assault and had promised Jules wouldn't be allowed back. That conversation is what inspired Seung to ask about the security footage. Tony overhears Jake telling Seung the footage is deleted and later agrees to help Seung get the footage. He sneaks into the office and discovers that it really has been erased.

Jake asks Tony to meet upstairs for a toast, and when he does, he catches Junior and Babbit masked and prepared to go through with the robbery. The episode again switches to Junior's point of view from the moment he wakes up to his dad reprimanding him about the robbery and insisting he leaves town. On the way to the airport, Junior fires up Babbit about going through with the robbery and then leaving town. Why not make a little money since the opportunity is waiting for them?

Who is holding Jake at gunpoint in Black Rabbit?

Another POV shift catches us up with Vince after the fight. He heads to Matt's and quickly plans to leave New York for Florida. So much for going to the baseball game with his daughter. Since his trip gets pushed to the next day, he stops by Gen's to tell her he's leaving. Obviously, she's disappointed. She tattoos him while he rattles on about the concept of family and finding a found family that can be there for her. He later discovers she tattooed "be back soon" on his neck.

After getting drunk, he falls asleep at the bus station and misses his bus to Florida. He gets a call from Matt about having a payday for him, but when het gets to the bar, he realizes Matt was set up by Junior. He's not going to kill Vince as he fears. Instead, Junior's using Vince as a backup partner since Babbit chickened out on the robbery. It doesn't take much for him to agree. They mask up and enter the Black Rabbit for the robbery, but they arrive too late to get the jewels.

Junior's willing to take the risk to get the jewelry even though they're already out on the floor of the restaurant. Junior holds Tony at gunpoint, and in spite of Vince trying to talk him out of it, Junior can't be swayed. Vince takes the jewelry while Junior barks orders with his gun. He tackles Jake to get his watch, and as he's hovering over him, Jake recognizes his brother's eyes holding a gun in his face. Jake tells Vince to leave, and as Wes approaches them, Junior shoots him and a guard shoots Tony.

Panic sets in as the guests try to rush out of the restaurant. Roxie crawls her way over to Tony as a guard approached Junior, but Junior fires another shot and kills the guard. Junior blames the night's events on Jake. He forces Jake onto his knees and holds him at gunpoint. Before he can pull the trigger and say "attf-ckinboy," Vince shoots Junior in the head, takes the bag of jewelry, and runs away. Did anyone call Vince being involved in the robbery from episode 1?

