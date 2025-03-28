Over the years, we’ve learned never to bet against Bosch (Titus Welliver). That’s the case in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4, "El Compadre," on Prime Video. As he faces scrutiny over the death of Kurt Dockweiler. Did he have anything to do with it? Or is he being played as part of a bigger story? Let’s get into the recap and review of the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.

Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video

Preston Borders meets the Grand Jury

The Preston Borders (Chris Browning) of it all is coming to a head. Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is seeing her race slip away as Bosch faces allegations. She makes a pitch to the Los Angeles Times to keep her endorsement. Her team wants her to distance herself from Bosch, and even he thinks that’s the smart play. But she stands true.

The same can’t be said for Maddie (Madison Lintz). She loves her father, but she has her doubts. A looming conversation with Internal Affairs isn’t making her feel better.

Meanwhile Bosch faces the Grand Jury. He gets questions about Curtis Dignan (Eddie Steeples). It’s clear that the Grand Jury is fishing, and Bosch doesn’t want any of it. He takes the Fifth Amendment, which doesn’t make him look great. On the way out of court, he spots Borders’ wife (Juliet Landau) outside. He suspects something is up.

In the parking garage, Bosch gives Jimmy (Paul Calderon) and Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) a heads up. They blow him off, but Bosch decides to keep watch. Insider, Borders also takes the Fifth Amendment. That shuts down the investigation and provides him a one-way trip back to prison. But did he get what wanted?

When Bosch spots Borders’ wife signaling another vehicle just before Jimmy pulls out of the garage, he knows his suspicions were correct. Soon, two vehicles ambush Jimmy. The prison break is on. But Bosch is right behind and spoils the plan. Borders makes a break for it, but Bosch catches up to him, and Jimmy ends the effort.

Borders did kill Dockweiler, and it was because of Bosch but not at his request. It was part of a larger plan to break out. That plan is foiled now, and Bosch is in the clear. Maddie is visibly relieved and Jimmy promises to close out the investigation right.

That leaves Chandler free to take a victory lap, too. She rightly points out that she was made a pawn by the District Attorney, as were the voters. She promises to do better if elected, and this could be the final push she needs.

The Gallagher family disappearance

The other big story is the case Bosch inherited. He tracked Stephen Gallagher’s (Matthew Downs) partner Finbar McShane (Michael Reilly Burke) to a secret deal. While not preparing his own defense, Bosch confronts McShane’s buyer (Ian Casselberry), learning he’s been selling off equipment and pocketing the money. Bosch goes to Sheila (Dale Dickey) to see what she knows.

That prompts Sheila to take a closer look at McShane. She seemed set that Gallagher had stolen the money, but never seemed to question whether he, too, was framed. After a little digging, she realizes the truth about McShane. She calls to leave Bosch a message, but unfortunately McShane hears the call.

By the time Bosch gets the message, it’s after his affair with Borders. He circles back to Gallagher’s business for answers. When he gets there, McShane is gone, and Sheila is dead. It confirms his suspicions but leaves another suspect at large.

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

What we thought about Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 4

Waiting on a new episode is always the hardest part. It’s exciting that we got this first batch of season 3 episodes all in one big block. This is the fourth and final episode released on premiere day, and it does a great job of wrapping up one of the biggest storylines while whetting our appetites for what’s to come. Next week, the series will be back with two new episodes on Thursday!

We end with Bosch knowing that McShane is responsible for the Gallagher family going missing. He suspects they’re dead, as do I. But where are they? And where is he? As Siobahn (Orla Brady) righly notes in the episode, Bosch is tenacious. We know he’ll get to the bottom of things, but how will he do it?

Meanwhile some of our other storylines are in play. Maddie knows her father didn’t have Dockweiler killed, but she also knows he’s not who she originally thought. What does that mean for their future? Chandler has won a victory, but the battle for the District Attorney’s seat remains in play. How will it end? And what happens with the heist crew in Maddie’s focus? We’ll get answers to that and more when the show returns with a new episode. Waiting is the hardest part, but the answers are coming!

Bosch: Legacy releases new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we provide reviews and recaps each week!