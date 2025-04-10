Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7 recap: The trouble with family ties

Family is a blessing, but it can also be a curse. We are connected to these people all our lives and that can lead to rich moments and struggles. That’s especially true if they go down the wrong path. That’s the trouble facing Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) in Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7, titled "Welcome to the Other Side." Let’s dive into this week’s action. SPOILERS BELOW!

As the last episode ended, Vasquez and Maddie (Madison Lintz) were on the hunt for the third suspect. They knew about Victoria (Andrea Cortes) and Nestor (Jesse Gallegos), but who was the third man? A stakeout brought Albert (Tommy Martinez) into the light, breaking Vasquez’s heart. She didn’t tell Maddie, but instead took a sick day to do her own digging.

That began with removing a document from the investigation—one that showed Albert’s calls to Victoria. Vasquez confronts her nephew, who denies everything. She gives him a chance to come clean, but he says there’s nothing to tell. But Vasquez doesn’t believe him.

Albert’s in trouble

After a little more digging, she figures out what her nephew has been doing. He’s been hiding his loot in the room of his great-grandfather. When Vasquez finds the stash, she can no longer hold out hope he’s not involved. But what to do about it?

Turns out, Maddie didn’t need her partner to put the pieces together. On the day’s stakeout, she finds Albert on her own. After a little digging, she discovers the connection to Vasquez and the missing papers. She suspects her partner already knows and is covering something up, or at least holding out information.

Maddie turns to her father (Titus Welliver), who is no stranger to bending the rules in pursuit of justice or to help a friend in need. She lays out a hypothetical, but Bosch knows where it’s heading. He asks her what she can live with, leaving Maddie to ponder the answer.

As we end the episode, Maddie drops in on her partner. It’s clear Vasquez isn’t sick, and neither of them want to keep up the ruse. Maddie gets straight to the point, letting her partner know they need to talk about Albert.

Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Rico Perez (Anthony Gonzales) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Greg Gayne/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Jimmy’s murder

We open the week with Chandler (Mimi Rogers) in court. She’s there for the charges against Diego Perra (Esteban Carmona). So is most of the police force. When Chandler charges him just with robbery, stating she reserves the right to amend in the future, there is audible outrage in the courtroom. It doesn’t take long for Chandler to get a not-so-subtle call from Chief Hughes (Sophina Brown), too.

But Chandler won’t rush it. She wants to be sure and keeps Bosch digging. His investigation moves on to Jimmy’s (Paul Calderon) other cases. That leads him to a homicide that seems random—at first. When Bosch learns Jimmy was reaching out to the DEA for information, it’s clear there is more to it.

Bosch turns to Jimmy’s old partner, Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva), to help with the investigation. Lopez is hesitant at first, thinking Bosch is working to free Perra. But as he relents and digs, he realizes something about the case doesn’t add up. By the end of the hour two things are clear—Jimmy was targeted, and Perra isn’t good for it.

Busy week for Mo

Our favorite investigator, Mo (Chang), had quite the week. He helped Harry do plenty of digging on the Jimmy case, even walking the scene with him. He also did some side work for Chandler. He got set to follow Councilman Currey (Jeremy Glazer) and report back. It’s not much, but Chandler is keeping her eye on him. Currey, in turn, drops in on Chandler when he realizes someone has been asking about him.

But the biggest turn for Mo was with the McShane hunt. It’s on the back burner most of the episode, because they need access to a sealed federal document. Bosch doesn’t think Mo should try, but he has a plan. Mo turns to his old friend, FBI Agent Jade (Jessica Camacho), who in turn gets him the file. When they meet in person, some sparks still fly so maybe there is still something there. Either way, the file shows that McShane had a connection previously in the CIA, a new twist in Bosch’s hunt for justice.

Officer Reina Vasquez (Denise G. Sanchez) and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) in season two of Bosch: Legacy (Photo Credit: Warrick Page)

Thoughts on Welcome to the Other Side

This was a solid episode of Bosch: Legacy. We’re now more than halfway through the season, speeding toward a conclusion. It is interesting to see Chandler balancing everything as she moves into her new position. She promised change and a new approach, and she’s delivering on that even if the people don’t always appreciate her methods.

We’ve also seen quite a bit of growth from Maddie. She’s had to reconcile a lot, from the death of Kurt Dockweiler to learning some things about her father. They are in a good place now, and she’s leaning on him as she grows as a police officer and as a partner. Her relationship and work with Vasquez have been one of the best parts of the season, and I’m curious to see where we go next.

Bosch: Legacy streams Thursdays on Prime Video and we recap all the episodes here weekly.