Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 8 recap: The conspiracy deepens

As we closed last week, Bosch (Titus Welliver) let Chandler (Mimi Rogers) know that Jimmy’s death was a hit. They know they need to get to the bottom of things, but how to get there? Especially with time running out to make a move. But they aren’t the only ones facing the walls closing in during Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 8, titled "La Zona Rosa." Let’s dive into the details. SPOILERS BELOW!

A major drug operation

Bosch knows that Jimmy’s death has something to do with an unsolved homicide linked to a DEA investigation. That leads him, Mo (Chang), and Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) on a field trip. They need to know more about the deceased. They turn to Sheriff’s deputy Jack Garrity (Chris Bauer) for help and information. It doesn’t lead to anything right away, but Bosch has his suspicions.

As an audience, we don’t have to wait long. Garrity, in turn, meets with Humberto Zorrillo (Manuel Uriza), who is running the drug operation and killed Jimmy. Garrity is in on the operation, which explains his lack of help. Garrity also calls the LAPD, which outs Lopez and earns him a face-to-face with Chief Hughes (Sophina Brown). She wants to know what he’s doing with Bosch.

Perra (Esteban Carmona) has decided to turn witness. He didn’t kill Jimmy (Paul Calderon), but he was part of the organization that did. He doesn’t provide much, but it’s enough for Chandler and Bosch to start putting the pieces together. Bosch proceeds to search the room of the death man with Mo. They find some stolen drugs. He calls Garrity to bait a trap. Garrity sends Zorrillo, and while they avoid a confrontation it’s the proof Bosch needs to know that the local cop is in on it all.

Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

La Zona Rosa

The title of this episode is drawn from the club where Albert (Tommy Martinez) is hoping to move the rest of their loot. He knows the heat is on and wants to sell it off and get out of town. But Victoria (Andrea Cortes) figured out who Albert’s aunt is. She beats them to the last of the stolen loot and tries to sell it out from under them.

The problem is the cops are on to all of them. Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) comes clean about Albert and remains on the investigation. Maddie (Madison Lintz) is there for support. Vasquez also has a way to track the group, meaning her task force is sitting outside La Zona Rosa when Nestor and Albert show up to confront Victoria.

When Victoria outs Albert’s aunt as a cop, it causes Nestor to turn on him. When they hear the police, they know they are in trouble. Nestor snatches the cash and tries to make a run for it. When the cops are waiting, he draws his gun and tries to shoot his way out, ending up dead. Victoria and Albert hear the shots and duck out back.

That leaves Maddie and Sanchez as the ones that have to bring them in. Maddie is quick to jump on Victoria, slapping on the cuffs. That leaves Vasquez to chase down Albert. She catches him and draws on him, forcing him to his knees and into cuffs. The robbery crew is busted but it’s Vasquez who is left a bit shaken and in tears.

Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva) and Det. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) in BOSCH: LEGACY Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Thoughts on La Zona Rosa

There are only two episodes left this season, both of which drop next week. It makes sense that we’re getting resolution. The story with Albert and Vasquez has played out most of the season, but now they’re in custody. All that’s left is the fallout for Vasquez—which looks to be both professional and personal. But it’s clear that Maddie will be by her side. In the end, she did the right thing, even though it will be hard.

That also means the last two episodes are left to wrap up the season’s biggest stories: the hunt for Jimmy’s killer and the hunt for Finbar McShane. It looks like Bosch is closing in on both and it looks like that hunt will lead to Mexico. How is it going to end? I suspect, like always, our guy is going to get his man—or men as the case may be.

Bosch: Legacy drops new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video. We recap each episode weekly!