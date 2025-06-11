Bosch star Titus Welliver boards J.K. Simmons crime drama on MGM+

Titus Welliver is picking up the badge once again and trading one streaming service for another. The former Bosch star will move over to MGM+ to join the cast of The Westies, an upcoming crime drama led by J.K. Simmons.

The Westies is a period drama based on the real-life Irish-American gang of the same name. Set in 1980s New York City, the MGM+ series will follow mob boss Eamon Sweeney (Simmons) as he attempts to stave off the Italian mafia, infighting among his gang, and the FBI.

The plot will focus on construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center in Hell's Kitchen and how the Westies gang profited from the project. Doing so requires the gang to live up to its reputation for violence as its outnumbered by the notorious Five Families.

According to Deadline, Welliver will play NYPD officer Glenn Kenan. The character is described as torn between his sense of duty and love for his troubled son. Complicating things further, Kenan grew up with the Westies crew he must now police.

Photo: Titus Welliver in Season 4 of Bosch.. Credit: Aaron Epstein / Amazon Prime Video.

Production on The Westies season 1 is scheduled for July 2025 in Toronto. The show comes from Narcos and Godfather of Harlem creator Chris Brancato, who serves as showrunner. He's joined by Godfather of Harlem writer and executive producer Michael Panes.

No other cast announcements have been made. However, that should change as the MGM+ series gets close to the start of filming next month.

Titus Welliver is at his best in crime dramas

Titus Welliver is the perfect co-star to pair with J.K. Simmons in The Westies. The 63-year-old actor has made a name for himself playing characters on both sides of the law. Coming off Bosh, he'll have another chance to showcase his talents.

Welliver played Harry Bosh for over a decade between Bosh and Bosh: Legacy. He earned critical praise for his portrayal of the complicated detective.

His other crime drama credits include the series NYPD Blue, Law & Order, CSI, and Chicago P.D. On the film side, he's collaborated with Ben Affleck in projects including Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Live By Night.

But perhaps the role most relevant to The Westies for Welliver is his 13-episode run on Sons of Anarchy. Welliver played a key member of the True IRA organization based in Ireland. While not a direct comparison to the Irish-American mob depicted in The Westies, there should be enough overlap to help Welliver jump back into the world of organized crime.

No premiere date has been set for The Westies. Keep checking Show Snob for updates.