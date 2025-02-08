Bridgerton author shares exciting update on season 4 (one book fans will appreciate)

Bridgerton season 4 is currently in production with Netflix hard at work in bringing fans the next season of its regency-era romantic drama.

The fourth season of the series will see the focus shifting to Benedict as the show adapts the third novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman, and tells the love story of Benedict and Sophie Beckett. It’s a story that fans anticipated would be told in the show’s third season; however, Netflix surprised us all by skipping over Benedict’s story to jump ahead to the fourth book in the franchise by centering season 3 around Colin and Penelope’s story.

As in past seasons, Netflix is keeping a tight lid on the specifics of the season; however, the woman behind the iconic series has offered up an exciting update that is sure to please book fans, in particular!

Julia Quinn hints book fans will love Bridgerton season 4’s take on An Offer from a Gentleman

Julia Quinn might not be able to offer up any spoilers as to what exactly the Shondaland team has planned for the upcoming fourth season of Bridgerton, she has offered up a tease that is sure to spark excitement among book fans!

“The scripts that I’ve read, I love. I’m really excited about the whole thing. I think I can say people who really like the book — which is An Offer from a Gentleman which is the third book in the series — I think they’re gonna love the show,” Quinn told the Charlotte Observer in a recent interview.

So why is this important? Well, it seems to hint that season 4 might follow the story of An Offer from a Gentleman a bit more closely than other seasons have followed their source materials – something that some book fans have taken issue with in the past, particularly with season 3.

Season 3 took the most creative liberties with the source materials making a range of changes to the story eliminating many aspects of the book that fans loved.

There was no friendship between Penelope and Lady Danbury. Cressida did not find out the truth about Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown due to an error on Penelope’s part in using the phrase “break my heart” both in conversation and an edition of Lady Whistledown, instead simply finding out by chance thanks to a printer’s loose lips. And the big reveal of Lady Whistledown’s identity was greatly altered from the books.

The show also decided to insert a variety of storylines that weren’t in the books that honestly took away from Colin and Penelope’s storyline. Romancing Mister Bridgerton does not feature a Featherington heir race with Penelope’s sisters, there is no Lord Debling in the mix, no hot air balloon incident, Violet’s romance with Lady Danbury’s brother is nonexistent, Eloise does not strike up a friendship out with Cressida to spite her friend, and Francesca’s storyline takes place on a different timeline and is not unfolding at the same time as Colin and Penelope’s romance.

After a season that strayed so far away from the book, Quinn’s remarks seem to indicate that book fans can look forward to the next season following the events of the book a bit more closely.

That’s not to say there won’t be changes, as changes are inevitable following the direction season 3 took, but it seems Benedict and Sophie’s storyline will be closer to the storyline of the books which is something we’re sure the book fans will appreciate.