Bridgerton fans, your next obsession is coming to Prime Video

Period dramas have always held a certain allure for audiences around the world. There’s something intoxicating about being transported to another era, wandering through grand estates, gilded ballrooms, and cobblestone streets, all while witnessing tales of love, scandal, ambition, and betrayal unfold.

But while there are many period dramas vying for viewers’ attention, few manage to leave a mark that is as bold, magnetic, and culturally resonant as Bridgerton. Well, that might change soon. Get ready, because Prime Video is about to sweep viewers off their feet with an upcoming period drama destined to be the next must-watch obsession!

Prime Video orders The Davenports

Back in March 2024, news broke that Prime Video was in the process of developing a new series called The Davenports. Some book readers will already be familiar with the show's title, seeing as though it's based on Krystal Marquis’ 2023 bestselling novel of the same name. At the time, there were no writers attached to the project. All that was known about the crew was that Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo were executive producers, and Warner Bros. Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Alloy Entertainment were all co-producing the series.

Now, we've just learned that Prime Video has officially tapped Sonja Warfield (co-showrunner of The Gilded Age) and Susan Fales-Hill (executive producer of And Just Like That…) to write and executive produce the series adaptation. If you've never read the book, you might be confused about how it's similar to Bridgerton.

In essence, The Davenports offers all the romance and high-society drama fans love in Bridgerton, but with a fresh perspective. Set in 1910 America, the story centers on the Davenport family, one of the few affluent Black families in the United States at the time, whose wealth was built by patriarch William Davenport, a formerly enslaved man. The series mainly focuses on his daughters, Olivia and Helen, as they navigate love, ambition, and the expectations of their elite social world.

As of Oct. 14, no actors have been attached to this show just yet. But that hasn't stopped us from dream casting the Davenport daughters, their friends, and all the dashing love interests we can imagine. We've already begun to imagine which rising stars and seasoned actors could step into these roles. However, it'll be interesting to see who is ultimately cast. Casting is very important and could make or break the series.

Besides The Davenports book, there is a sequel as well. It's titled The Davenports: More Than This. It's great that there's a second book because if the first season of The Davenports ends up being a hit, the writers will already have source material to continue the story. We'll get back to you with more information on this upcoming Prime Video series, so stay tuned to Show Snob!