Bridgerton season 4 episode 1 recap (Live updates)

A new season of Bridgerton is finally upon us with a new member of the Bridgerton family ready to step into the spotlight for a new sweeping love story!

After being skipped over in season 3, Benedict Bridgerton is taking center stage as the lead of Bridgerton season 4. The new season adapts the third book in Julia Quinn’s hit series, An Offer from a Gentleman, in which Benedict’s world is turned upside down at a masquerade ball where he meets Sophie Baek.

Like with season 3, Bridgerton season 4 will be split into two parts with the first batch of episodes arriving on January 29 and the final episodes of the season arriving on February 26. Ahead of the show's return, Netflix hosted a global premiere event in Paris which concluded with a special presentation of the premiere episode which introduces us back into the world of Bridgerton with a masquerade we won't soon forget!

The season opens with a very unique intro as we watch Violet Bridgerton preparing tea ahead of her her daughters’ arrival home. In a fitting nod to the season’s upstairs, downstairs dynamic, we get a glimpse into the downstairs quarters as the staff prepare for their arrival.

The celebration is in part to help welcome Eloise, Francesca, and John arrive back from Scotland. Joining the celebration are Penelope, Colin, and their baby as well as Lady Featherington. We learn in conversation that Kate has also given birth, but in India, a quick update that hints we won’t see Kanthony in the premiere episode.

Violet quickly takes notice that Benedict is missing and calls for a carriage to go gather him, frustrated that he’s once again missed a family obligation. She finds him naked in bed with one young woman by his side and a second in lying on a chaise nearby. After the encountered, Violet reminds Benedict that his actions can have a negative effect on the family, and he still has two sisters who need to marry. She reminds him that he’ll need to marry someday too and he cannot get a reputation as a rake. Benedict tries to shut the idea down, but his mother is not having it and makes it clear his presence is required at the masquerade ball she’s hosting.

