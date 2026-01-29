Bridgerton season 4 episode 3 recap: Benedict and Sophie get closer at the cottage

This post contains spoilers from Bridgerton season 4 episode 3 from this point forward.

Following the ending of the previous episode, which found Sophie begrudgingly accepting a ride in Benedict's carriage, Bridgerton season 4 episode 3 begins with the pair still riding through the night. They finally break the awkward silence as Sophie provides her name. Once the rain starts to pour, Benedict takes them to his cottage. When he can't find the key, Sophie sneaks in through the window.

Benedict puts Sophie up in the guest room and provides his sisters' old clothing, but in the middle of the night, she overhears Benedict screaming from the pain of his injury. She finds him burning up and writhing in bed, but she tends to his wound and subsides his pain. He suddenly has memories of Sophie in her mask, seemingly recognizing her while hallucinating and asking her to kiss him.

In the morning, the Crabtrees find Benedict sleeping in his bed, shirtless with an injury, and Sophie sleeping in a chair next to him. Benedict explains the whole situation to Mrs. Crabtree. Over breakfast, Mrs. Crabtree refuses them to get back in the carriage to London, forcing Sophie to give leisure a try in the countryside. Later, Benedict and Sophie bond over his paintings in his library and nearly kiss when practicing French pronunciation.

Benedict and Sophie at the cottage

Benedict and Sophie kiss at the cottage

Mrs. Crabtree catches Sophie cleaning dishes and forces her to stop. She's eager to find new work as Benedict has promised. When Benedict gets restless, he and Sophie go outside to fly his childhood kite. He struggles to get the kite in the air, which Sophie finds humorous and endearing. Benedict pushes Sophie to fly the kite and finally allow herself to have some fun.

Later, Sophie explores the grounds and happens upon a lake, where she finds Benedict swimming. She quickly ducks behind a tree so he doesn't see her, but he knows someone's spying on him skinning dipping in the lake. When she doesn't come out from her hiding place, Benedict leaves the lake and puts his pants back on until she finally emerges. He teases her about following him, which she denies. But she does admit that she can't help but notice him, leading to a kiss.

Their passionate moment ends awkwardly, but they both return to the cottage wearing big grins on their faces. While tending to his injury before bed, Mrs. Crabtree asks Benedict about how he's been treating Sophie and inspires him to keep looking for love. Benedict and Sophie agree to return to London and never speak of their kiss again. That's not what either of them really wants, though!

Before Benedict and Sophie leave the cottage, Sophie gets dressed and puts her necklace back on. She returns the Bridgerton girls' dresses back to the wardrobe. As they ride away on the carriage, Benedict and Sophie each look back at the cottage wistfully, appearing to know that when they go back to London, their relationship won't be able to have the same whimsy.

Queen Charlotte in episode 403 of Bridgerton

What else happened in Bridgerton season 4 episode 3:

Lady Penwood has poached four maids from across the ton, leading to more searches for maids among the elite. Violet ensures that her maid won't be jumping ship. However, Varley informs Portia that she received an offer to work elsewhere. She asks for a raise and gets a box full of old dresses instead. After pushback, Portia fires Varley.

Francesca and John have sex, but she doesn't seem to enjoy it and she worries that she hasn't gotten pregnant yet. She lies to her husband about reaching "pinnacle." Colin and Penelope get steamy in their carriage on the way to meeting with Francesca and John. Francesca asks Penelope about the "pinnacle," and Violet later explains it to her.

Still confused, Francesca asks Penelope to explain the "pinnacle" without any metaphors or similes. Penelope's candor seems to help Francesca finally understand.

Lady Danbury speaks with Alice and seems to get an idea to pair her as the Queen's new lady in waiting. She approaches the Queen with a proposition to find her a new lady in waiting.

Eloise joins Hyacinth at her finishing lessons, which only seems to make her insecurities about being a spinster worse.

Violet tells Lord Marcus during a party that she's not ready just yet, but when they meet later she explains she wants to be with him but worries about her children and her body and all her insecurities. He takes her hand and they kiss.

