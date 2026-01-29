Bridgerton season 4 episode 4 recap: A moment of passion and a very big question

This post contains spoilers from Bridgerton season 4 episode 4 from this point forward.

Bridgerton season 4 episode 4 opens with Benedict and Sophie arriving in London. She's eager to learn what new job he has lined up for her, and she's mortified to learn that he's brought her to his family home to work for his mother. She doesn't want to work for him, but he talks her into surrendering and taking the opportunity. Violet welcomes her with open arms despite the rumors.

Sophie will work with Eloise and Hyacinth as a lady's maid given her extensive qualifications and knowledge. Mrs. Wilson gives Sophie the house tour and the lowdown on Eloise and Hyacinth's quirks. Sophie is stunned at the house's large amount of staff members. Benedict informs his mother that he's still intent on finding his Lady in Silver and she offers to help with his search.

Benedict kept his word and had Sophie's friend Hazel join the house's staff. Sophie manages to quickly bond with Eloise over their shared loved of books, which frustrates Hyacinth. Among the staff, there's chatter about who will be the new neighbors next door to the Bridgertons. Benedict and Sophie reconnect before Lady Danbury's party, and sparks fly again when she buttons his collar.

Bridgerton. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 404 of Bridgerton | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Benedict asks Sophie a very surprising question

The boys poke fun at Benedict for his search for his Lady in Silver, but he watches as his friend Hiscox enjoys his evening with his mistress. Sophie has tea with Violet, who wants to know more about her and her past. She's honest about her reason for leaving her previous workplace, though she doesn't want to open up much more about the specifics. Violet offers her a permanent position.

Once again, Benedict and Sophie nearly have a moment while looking at the stars together. Sophie quickly tries to leave the room, but Benedict asks her to stay. She informs him of his mother's offer, but she admits it might not be a good idea to keep the position permanently. It's clear she means it's because she has feelings for Benedict. That night, she can't sleep and tries to touch herself.

Violet brings Benedict the good news that his Lady in Silver is Alice's neighbor named Miss Hollis, and he's excited to meet her. But when they sit down for tea, he knows almost immediately that she's not the masked woman he's searching for. When Sophie enters with the teapot, that's the only time Benedict smiles and means it. Miss Hollis reveals she didn't even attend the masquerade ball.

Sophie argues with Benedict about ruining her new job, which leads him to move elsewhere and keep his distance from her. She also pushes him to pursue Miss Hollis. From her window, she watches Benedict pack his things on the carriage. Violet assures Benedict, now at his own place, that he will find sparks with other people if he can't find his Lady in Silver.

Benedict draws a portrait of Sophie and races back to his family home to find her. She's off to the tavern with the other staff members, but when she turns around to retrieve her forgotten coin purse, she's met with Benedict coming down the stairs from her room. They waste no time to passionately kiss and have sex on the stairs. Benedict confesses his feelings and asks her to be his mistress. She doesn't respond and simply retreats down the stairs when her friend calls for her.

(L to R) Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson in episode 404 of Bridgerton | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

What else happened in Bridgerton season 4 episode 4:

Gregory returns home from Eton much more grown up and too mature for his favorite jellies. Benedict and Colin tease him with a shaving cream fight while he gets a shave.

Francesca tries to spontaneously initiate sex as Penelope had suggest as a means to reach the "pinnacle." Later, she's not eager to have the family over at their house for dinner when her mother requests. John tells Francesca that they can be more "expressive" together. During sex, Francesca fakes her orgasm, but she's honest about it with John.

Violet asks Mrs. Wilson to arrange an "evening tea" alone with someone at her home in order to keep it under wraps. Lady Danbury asks Violet advice about doing something for herself (allowing Alice as the Queen's new lady in waiting), which directly aligns with what Violet is currently going through. To increase her confidence, Violet later looks at herself naked.

Francesca and John finally have the family over for dinner, but Violet doesn't even attend because she's having her date night with Lord Marcus. However, Francesca and John are surprised when Michaela makes an unexpected arrival.

Lady Danbury prepares Alice for her meeting with the Queen. Alice believes that she found Benedict's Lady in Silver, which seems to get the Queen on Danbury's side. Alice doesn't want to be a lady in waiting, but Alice talks her into it.

The end of the episode reveals that Lady Penwood, Sophie's stepmother, is moving in next door to the Bridgertons with Varley as her maid. It's about to get dramatic!

Watch Bridgerton only on Netflix.