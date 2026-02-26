Bridgerton season 4 episode 7 recap: A funeral, a revelation and a surprise arrest rock the ton

Following John’s death at the end of Bridgerton season 4, episode 6, the Bridgerton house is dressed in black to symbolize the family’s state of mourning. We cut to Francesca in all black; outside, she finds Michaela on the floor, and together they head out to his funeral. Benedict mentions that Anthony would normally be the one to speak in these instances as he delivers a eulogy.

After the service, things move to Bridgerton House, where they’re hosting the wake. Violet mentions some of her children being devastated they could not attend after she hands off flowers from Kate and Anthony. Interestingly, there’s no mention of Daphne and Simon though we’re starting to get used to it at this point. It certainly felt jarring for Anthony and Kate to miss the funeral, though, given we literally had seen the pair in the previous episode. This was likely a result of scheduling, but it certainly felt odd for the pair to not be present given it was established they were in town literally the day of John’s death.

Francesca tries to herself into hosting to distract herself. Noticing that Francesca needs a moment, Sophie steps in to offer her help in fixing her hair, and Benedict watches on, as does Lady Danbury. Francesca thanks Sophie, and Sophie mentions her father’s funeral, saying the best they can do is honor the memories of the ones they loved. Sophie notices her mother’s necklace is not on her as Francesca returns to the gathering.

As Sophie is outside to get more mint for the refreshments, she bumps into Benedict. He thanks her for being there for his sisters. She apologizes for his loss and notes her heart is breaking for them. He asks if she’s still planning on leaving, and she reveals she will be leaving at the end of the week after the family has had some time to process John’s death. He sends her away and notes he’s trying to be strong for his family on this dreadful day, and if she stays he might not be able to hold it together.

Later, Francesca and Michaela sit down in front of the fire, and Francesca mentions how she always found comfort in silence, but she’d be grateful if Michaela would fill it. Michaela is taking solace in the break from people asking how she is and reveals how in Scotland, a life lost is celebrated instead of mourned. They eat, drink, tell stories about the dead, cry and laugh; it can be cathartic and joyful. She asks if they could have a celebration at Kilmartin House to help John be remembered more for his life than his death, noting he would want his life to be rejoiced. Francesca quickly shuts the idea noting that turning his funeral into a circus will not change things, and Michaela storms off.

Soon after, Lady Danbury mentions leaving in two weeks and tells Violet she’s in disbelief the Queen allowed her to leave. Lady Danbury mentions being delighted for her and Lord Marcus about their news. Violet questions the timing, and Lady Danbury reminds her to give Francesca time to mourn. At the palace, though, we see Queen Charlotte is struggling with Lady Danbury’s upcoming leave; she’s also missing Lady Whistledown and the gossip from the funeral.

Eloise and Penelope sit with Francesca. Francesca mentions she’s with child, as her courses never came, that John has left a gift for her and she must remain calm for the baby.

Violet heads to visit Benedict and thanks him for his help. She mentions Sophie and he points out how it’s a bit hypocritical how his mother always said the most important thing was a love match but now that he’s found it like the others, he can’t be with her because she’s not in the right class. He asks if she would have tossed their father aside if he was not from proper status as he leaves.

Later, Violet finds Sophie on the floor looking for her necklace. Violet thanks her for staying on to help with the funeral. As Sophie turns to leave, Violet asks if it’s because of Benedict she feels she must depart. She says Sophie’s the sort of woman she would like for her son, but Sophie says she knew better. Violet asks if there is anything about her history she didn’t share that she’s running from attempting to extend an oliver branch that could help find a way to make it possible for Benedict and Sophie to be together. Sophie says she is a maid and not a suitable match for her son, to which Violet says she wishes the world were different as Sophie leaves.

Elsewhere, Hyacinth is spiraling and questions what the point of finding your husband is if he’ll die; she mentions how all love brings is hardship and sorrow. She tells Eloise she’s been right all along as she throws all her society items to the side. Meanwhile, as Violet and Lord Marcus go for a stroll; he lets her know he’s here for her, and she asks if they can keep their betrothal to themselves for a time so as not to overshadow Francesca’s mourning. He agrees, and they sit watching the boats.

Alfie goes to see Sophie and informs her the new Lady Penwood hired someone else. The only other opening he’s heard is a family in Mayfield about to leave for the Americas in three days.

Bridgerton. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 405 of Bridgerton. | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Francesca endures another heartbreaking blow following John's death

At the same time, Benedict arrives to see Francesca with Mr. Dundas from the House of Lords, who has come to speak about the estate. He mentions it’s important to ensure the lines of succession are followed, and she reveals that she’s with child. Rather than taking Francesca word, Mr. Dundas notifies her he shall alert the physician at once to perform an examination for confirmation, as it’s needed since the Crown has grown quite stringent when it comes to succession.

This is particularly true when there is an estate and a seat at Parliament involved. Francesca does not want to have an examination, and Benedict lashes out about rules of society before Francesca agrees to the exam. Francesca is examined by the physician as Violet and Eloise sit with her. Sadly, though, it seems she was wrong and she is not with child after all.

Afterward, Violet sits with Francesca, who is distraught. Violet tries to tell her that she understands, but Francesca points out they’re not the same. Violet has eight children, eight pieces of her husband. She couldn’t even give John one child; she failed him and couldn’t even give him an heir to continue the Kilmartin name. She breaks down as Violet holds her, and Michaela listens outside the door.

Later, Violet reflects on how Edmund was supposed to be here by her, and Mrs. Wilson reminds her the kids do not need her to have all the answers; they only need her to love them. Following the conversation, Violet goes to see Benedict.

She admits she’s been reflecting a lot about love and time not always being on our side; she didn’t realize how strong he felt about Sophie. She admits that starting a life with someone from another class is no easy feat and that they would be ostracized by society and would have to move to the countryside permanently. She mentions it’s important to understand, as there is one crucial sacrifice he’d have to make: his family. They would not be able to visit often, and it could impact their sisters, so they would miss key events such as birthdays.

Violet informs him that all she’s ever wanted was for him to find love, and he deserves to go after that. If he marries Sophie, it will not change how much she loves him. She knows at times he can be noncommittal. She asks him to promise her to think carefully before choosing and that whatever he chooses he will have to live with forever.

Elsewhere, Lady Araminta and Rosamund head into town, and she orders Posy to stay behind as she leaves her with Varley. Before she leaves, she gives Varley a glance hinting this is a trap they hope will lead them to Sophie. Varley waits outside the door but didn’t expect Posy to flee through the window. She then goes to visit Sophie and warns her they’ve moved in and that Lady Araminta intends to have her arrested for the shoe clips as she apologizes for the role she played. Posy says the things Lady Araminta said about her mother were cruel and untrue. Sophie tells her about taking the job in the Americas and tells her not to let her mother get the better of her as they say goodbye.

As Posy walks in as Lady Araminta is yelling at Varley for letting her slip away. Lady Araminta sits Posy down and says she owes her an apology. Lady Araminta mentions how she was once like Posy—joyful, optimistic, and clumsy. Then their father died. She could not afford a single mistake and was lucky to find a second match, a love match at that. Then Sophie appeared, and once again she could not produce an heir; then he died as well. She says she carries some kind of curse, but she refuses to pass it along to Posy and Rosamund. She says if Rosamund can see this match through, perhaps it could raise the shift, but not if he finds out about Sophie. Lady Araminta tricks her into telling her about being at Bridgerton House as Posy tells her she is leaving for the Americas so she can forget all about her.

Bridgerton. Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 406 of Bridgerton. | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Benedict prepares to propose to Sophie as the unexpected happens

Later, Francesca sits at the piano and stares out the window as Benedict comes to check on her. She thanks him for his help in tending to the estate. Benedict begins playing the piano, which brings a smile to Francesca’s face. He mentions how he would play the melody to make her laugh, and he hoped it would still work. Benedict notes that John may have wanted a child, but he wanted her, and she brought him so much joy. She lit up his entire world. Francesca goes to see Michaela and informs her that if she acted as though she was fine she would be; she would like to feel some joy and celebrate John’s life.

With Michaela’s help, they throw a celebration-of-life type party to celebrate John. Michaela remembers John as being her guiding light and always balancing her out. She then opens the floor up to speak, and guests begin jumping in to remember John.

As Michaela goes to move on, Francesca speaks up. She notes that it’s inconceivable that he’s gone; she had their entire lives planned, and now it was only a headache. All she could think for days was how John deserved a longer life. She notes John was more than her husband; he was her truest friend. The good John brought to her life far outweighs the pain she’s feeling now. She toasts him through tears, and Michaela moves to perform a Scottish dance from their childhood. She invites Francesca to join her to lighten the mood, bringing laughter to them all.

During the celebration, Benedict excuses himself, and Violet tells him she has left something in his desk that was her grandmother’s. He heads out on horse to Bridgerton House as Sophie leaves letters and prepares to head out. As she packs the last of her belongings, including the glove from the night she met Benedict, he grabs the gift from his mom, which is a ring. He then finds Sophie’s necklace on his bedroom floor and realizes it was the same necklace the woman from the masquerade was wearing.

He realizes that Sophie was the woman he was looking for this entire time. He goes to her room and finds the glove from the masquerade. He races downstairs looking for Sophie, and Hazel tells him about accepting the position at the other family and that she will be boarding a ship for America tomorrow. However, before Sophie leaves, Lady Araminta arrives with a constable to arrest Sophie, loading her into a jail cart and taking her away. Moments later, Benedict runs out of the house just minutes too late.