Bridgerton season 5 can’t repeat this frustrating mistake with one main character

With the official reveal that Bridgerton's fifth season will focus on Francesca and Michaela's love story, it begs the series to make a big change in doing something new with Eloise.

Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessey, may be one of the most consistent characters on the Netflix series, as she is one of the only main cast members to hold a strong supporting role in every season of the show. Her presence usually adds plenty of subplot comedy, and part of the joy of the tonal change of the show is watching each of Eloise's siblings chase love while she avoids even the potential of it in all directions.

Going into season 5, it is becoming apparent that Bridgerton needs to do something with Eloise other than one-liners about hating the idea of marriage or avoiding male suitors like the plague.

Eloise believes that women are more than people to be married off, but other than speaking a lot about her thoughts on feelings on courtship, there is not much she actively does each season. Season 4 reached an interesting breaking point, where it seemed like Eloise was undergoing personal development. While she may still not love what marriage and courtship stand for, there is still something to be said for experiencing loneliness, especially as she watches her best friend and all her siblings engage in marriages. As each of them experiences their own love story, Eloise continues fighting the inevitable. It will happen one day; that is the whole point of Bridgerton. Eloise just does not know when her time will come, as she is more determined than anyone to avoid such a horrendous fate.

Yet, even some of the most charismatic characters can grow frustrating when they are forced to repeat the same old tricks rather than grow. Season 4 showed some development on Eloise's behalf, and season 5 needs to continue that.

It is already clear how Eloise feels about marriage, but why can't she be productive in other ways rather than lounging about and sharing her disdain for courtship season? Season 4 began setting the tone for seeing Eloise grow stronger bonds with Francesca and Hyacinth. Season 5 could lean into those bonds, letting Eloise be a strong shoulder for her sisters to lean on while they undergo their own struggles.

Part of the joy of Eloise's role in season 3 was that it had less to do with her distaste for marriage and more to do with her friendship with Penelope and how her knowing Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown helped her view her conflicting feelings on Penelope and Colin's relationship. It had layers and intrigue, and it showed Eloise as being more than the Bridgerton sister determined to avoid a wedding ring. She was a friend and a sister dealing with the aftermath of her feelings toward one of the biggest secrets in town.

Of all the Bridgerton characters, Eloise is one of the few whose growth can be easily tracked throughout each season. As one of the only remaining pillars of the show who has been a constant presence since it began, Eloise has found herself as one of the core parts of the series without ever being a romantic lead.

Given Eloise's determination to be a spinster, perhaps waiting an extra few years for Eloise's season may even make the payoff even better when it eventually happens. After all, with Eloise the most likely choice for season 6, pending any unexpected order shifts, there is only so much more procrastinating that Bridgerton can do beyond Francesca and Michaela's season to push Eloise's turn even further.

For fans who have never read the books, it begs the question of what circumstances and who could work their way into Eloise's heart to allow her to see herself falling in love as a genuine possibility. Although Eloise has shown that she is potentially warming up to the idea of love, watching the impact it has had on several of her siblings and Penelope, that does not make her ready to take the plunge quite yet.

Given how heavily featured Francesca and Michaela's dynamic was throughout season 4, it made sense that Bridgerton would want to jump forward on already existing momentum. Francesca and Michaela's groundwork is already prepared, and their relationship is an exciting factor in the show. Putting Francesca and Michaela's relationship on hold to introduce an entirely new romance and coming back to it later, or trying to go through an entire season of trying to avoid Francesca and Michaela getting too close, before their season, would risk narrative build-up struggles in a television landscape.

Stay tuned or more news about Bridgerton season 5!