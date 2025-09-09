Bridgerton season 5 lead hinted at by author Julia Quinn (and fans are losing it)

We’re still counting down the days until Bridgerton season 4 arrives on Netflix, but it seems Julia Quinn is already looking ahead to season 5!

In a recent Instagram post, the Bridgerton author shared a behind-the-scenes collage of herself and actress Claudia Jesse, who plays Eloise Bridgerton on the show. The photos were from the show’s very first season breaking down a conversation in which Quinn asked Jesse if she had read Eloise’s story in the book series and Jesse replied that she knows everything.

The post itself was not really telling of anything as Quinn is known for sharing behind-the-scenes photos and revisiting the past seasons. What was telling was the caption that accompanied the post.

“Looking back.. and looking ahead,” Quinn wrote as she then used the hashtags “Philoise” and “To Sir Phillip with Love” which are clear nods to Eloise’s book and the ship name for her romantic interest. The combination of the photos, the hashtags, and the caption certainly seems to suggest that Bridgerton season 5 will tell the story of Eloise Bridgerton – and fans are absolutely convinced that Quinn has spoiled the lead of the season!

Fans flooded the comments of Quinn’s post with celebrations that Philoise is finally, with countless fans jumping into the conversation to express their excitement at the idea of finally getting to see Eloise’s story adapted on the show.

"Oh I can’t wait! I need Philoise poured in my veins," wrote one thrilled fan. Echoed another fan, "AAAAAAAHHH Julia love youuu for making this story to happen, can't wait for Philoise."

Interestingly, Quinn did try to walk back the tease in the comments, but even her response was shrouded in vagueness.

“Well, it’s definitely happening, but who knows when…” Quinn replied to one excited fan who couldn’t contain their excitement at the tease that Philoise was finally happening.

It’s clear that Quinn is unable to officially confirm the lead of season 5, but fans are convinced that the social post was a not-so-subtle way of confirming Eloise’s story will be adapted for season 5. This would make sense as it would bring about a return to the show following the order of the books after season 3 skipped ahead to book 4, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which tells Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story.

To Sir Phillip, With Love is the fifth book in the Bridgerton book series and tells Eloise’s love story with Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton). Given its status as the fifth book in the series, it would be a perfect time to get the show back on the book timeline, allowing seasons 5, 6, 7, and 8 to adapt the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth books in the series in order rather than jumping around.

The good news is that we already know that seasons 5 and 6 are both happening, with Bridgerton renewed through season 6. Shonda Rhimes has also confirmed the intention is for the show to run eight seasons, with each season adapting one of the eight books in the book series. This means we're guaranteed to see Eloise's story told on the show, with the expectation being it's coming soon.

While there has been some speculation that season 5 could skip ahead to book six, When He Was Wicked, and tell Francesca Bridgerton's story, the timing of Quinn's post certainly seems to indicate we might not have to wait until season 6 to see Eloise and Phillip’s story play out!