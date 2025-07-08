Bridgerton star charts television return in Apple TV+ series based on bestseller

It's been a while since we saw Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page on the small screen. Since his breakthrough role in the smash-hit Netflix original romantic drama series, which he only starred in for its debut season, Page moved away from television to build a film career. He's starred in the likes of The Gray Man, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Black Bag.

But we could soon see the erstwhile Duke back on the small screen. No, he hasn't finally agreed to make an appearance in an upcoming season of Bridgerton, but Regé-Jean Page might star in another romantic series based on a best-selling novel. According to Deadline, Page will executive produce and possible star in an adaptation of Funny You Should Ask by Elissa Sussman on Apple TV+.

Regé-Jean Page likely to star in Funny You Should Ask on Apple TV+

Deadline reports that Apple and Tomorrow Studios scooped up the rights to Sussman's bestseller, which was published in 2022, and has Page on board as an executive producer and possible star. Along with Page as an executive producer, his producing partner Emily Brown also executive produces under their A Mighty Stranger Production company. Rachel Alter, who has written episodes of Outer Banks, Heels, and The Society, is attached to write the script.

Regé-Jean Page - "Black Bag" UK Special Screening - Arrivals | Samir Hussein/GettyImages

As Deadline notes, the series has only entered early stages of development and hasn't been officially picked up to series by Apple TV+, but the prospect of this project coming to fruition is so exciting! If the series actually goes through and Page joins the cast as one of the leading stars, Funny You Should Ask would be his first major TV role since Bridgerton season 1 in 2020. Maybe coming back to the small screen would even entice him to return to the Regency series for a cameo?

We can dream, but we should especially dream that Funny You Should Ask gets picked up by Apple TV+. In the modern romance novel, a journalist is tasked with interviewing a major Hollywood film star who has taken on the role of James Bond. The love story picks up 10 years later as they reunite and he comes clean about his feelings for her after their special connection in the past. Page would play the male romantic lead, the movie star playing the newest James Bond.

It's no secret that Page's name has been thrown out in fan castings and legitimate consideration for the next actor to take on the mantle of James Bond. The British actor is just one of many stars vying for the role, though no one has been cast yet for an in-the-works film. But it's wild how things work out! Maybe Page could play an actor who played James Bond and then go to actually play James Bond for real. Fingers crossed on both fronts!

Seeing as the Funny You Should Ask series adaptation hasn't yet been officially picked up, there's no word on when filming could begin or when the series could be released. If Apple puts the series on a fast track, development could move forward by the end of the year for a release sometime in late 2026. However, the series could remain in the works for many more months, even through next year. Here's to hoping for the former and that this heartwarming love story will hit our screens soon.

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: