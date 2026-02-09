5 broadcast shows to catch up on via streaming during the Winter Olympics

With the Winter Olympic Games taking over our TV screens and networks taking a break in regular scripted content, it’s time to turn to streaming platforms. The two weeks off will give you plenty of time to catch up on broadcast shows.

Whether you love crime dramas or you’re more in the mood for something medical, there are certain shows that you need to catch up on right now. They’ll return in February or early March, bringing fresh and exciting content back to our screens.

Two weeks doesn’t give you a lot of time, so here are the top five to get caught up on.

Matlock

There is no way we can’t start this list in any other way than Matlock. The second season has picked up the story of Matty’s fight to bring down the law firm she blames for her daughter’s death, but it’s not so easy right now. Olympia knows Matty’s secret, and she also wants to protect the father of her children. That means Matty will need to play ball by ousting Senior.

That’s much easier said than done. We get to see that journey, while also seeing Julian start to put all the pieces together to figure out who was going to leak the Wellbrexa documents in the first place.

Paramount+ is the place to be to catch up on Matlock, with the show returning on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

“Heaven and Nature” – Pictured: Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Lanisa Renee Frederick as Diana Roday Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NCIS

Okay, so it’s going to be hard to get caught up if you have never watched NCIS, but let’s focus on this current season. You’ll probably also want to watch season 19 to see how Bishop left, considering she is back when the series returns.

NCIS season 23 brought some fun cases of the week, with one of them going inside McGee’s head. We got to see the characters he has created play out in front of him to help him with the trapped situation he’s in. There was also the conclusion to the Lily mystery for Parker, which was worth the wait in the end. Of course, the ending to the fall finale is what has most people interested in, as it promises Bishop’s return.

NCIS is available to stream on Paramount+, with the show returning on Tuesday, March 3 at 8/7c on CBS.

HIGH POTENTIAL - “NPC” - When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past. TUESDAY, JAN. 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Mitch Haaseth) DANIEL SUNJATA, KAITLIN OLSON

High Potential

If you somehow fell behind on High Potential, you need to catch up on it. This crime dramedy hasn’t lost its spark, and there’s even a hint that Morgan may have feelings for Karadec. Finally!

The second season continues the search for Roman, but that takes a turn as a man named Arthur turns up. There’s also a little more development for Oz, and we have a new captain at the station: Captain Wagner. There are 12 episodes of the second season to work through right now, and when the show returns, we should be in the push for the finale.

High Potential is available to stream on Hulu, and the show returns on Tuesday, March 3 at 9/8c on ABC.

STUMBLE -- "Lorraine" Episode 107 -- Pictured: Jenn Lyon as Courteney Potter -- (Photo by: Danielle Mathias/NBC)

Stumble

There are many comedies on the air right now, but one that a lot of people are sleeping on is Stumble. The cheerleading mockumentary series stars Jenn Lyon as a junior college cheerleading coach who is fired from her job. She ends up taking a job at a small-town junior college and has to start the cheerleading squad from scratch.

This series has brought heart to the world of cheerleading. The characters are all fully developed, and they have layers to them that bring heart and soul. Plus, it’s got one of the best marriages on the show between Courteney and Boon.

Stumble is available to stream on Peacock, and it will return on Sunday, Feb. 22 with a special episode after the Closing Ceremony before returning to Fridays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

“Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah” – Pictured (L-R): Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Watson

If you love medical dramas and detective shows, Watson rolls both into one. It follows John Watson, a man who loves a good medical mystery, and that’s because of his work with Sherlock Holmes. The second season continues to bring rare cases, but it also brought more development for various interns.

At the same time, we have a long-running mystery: Is Sherlock Holmes really back, or is he a figment of Waton’s imagination? The show is still to answer that question, but there still seems to be a hint that he’s not really there. When Watson returns, it will force the titular character to deal with his Army past, as well as Shinwell’s betrayal throughout the first season.

Watson is available to stream on Paramount+, with the show back on Sunday, March 1 at 10/9c on CBS.