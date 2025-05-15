Buffy reboot finds its Chosen One (and revealed all in a heartwarming announcement)

The hunt for the new Chosen One is over, as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its chosen one. Sarah Michelle Gellar took to a video call to share the great news with the Canadian actress, and it led to a tearful (in a good way!) acceptance.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong will take on the role of the new slayer in the Buffy reboot. She will work along side Gellar, who is returning as Buffy from the original series. There isn’t a reboot without her, and this series was not going to happen without her blessing. Gellar has shared that she wasn’t open to a reboot unless it was done correctly, and now the right people have come together with the right idea!

Sarah Michelle Gellar asks Ryan Kiera Armstrong to be her Chosen One

There were plenty of young women who went up for the role of the new lead in the Buffy reboot. And yet, it was Ryan Kiera Amstrong who got the role. Gellar shared that Armstrong immediately made it clear that she was the one, showing emotional intelligence and excellent acting skills.

Gellar jumped on a video call with Armstrong to share the exciting news, and it wasn’t something that Armstrong was fully expecting. During the call, Gellar asked for Armstrong to be her “Chosen One,” and Armstrong immediately started crying as she accepted the challenge. It’s a heartwarming moment, as Gellar simply smiles, knowing what this would mean to the young actress.

After getting a yes, Gellar went on to say, “Ryan, you earned it. There’s nobody else in our eyes. You are our Chosen One.”

Something that the video also indicates is that we’ll be in Sunnydale, but maybe not the exact same location. The former slayer mentioned “New Sunnydale” in the video, and we know that at the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 7 there was a mention of many more hellmouths out there. Have they found a new one, or did Sunnydale get rebuilt after becoming a crater?

Where you know the new Buffy star from

You likely recognize the name Ryan Kiera Armstrong from multiple shows and movies, as the Canadian star has made a name for herself since the age of eight, when she appeared in The Art of Racing in the Rain. She has since taken on iconic roles in IT: Part Two, The Tomorrow War, and Wildflower. Still not sure? How about as the lead in the 2022 remake of Firestarter?

Most recently, she’s been on your Disney+ screens, as she starred in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew with Jude Law. She also starred in American Horror Story: Red Tide and Anne with an E. There’s no doubt that she’s a star to watch, and it’s no wonder Gellar chose her!

The Buffy reboot will come to Hulu.