Canceled AMC series that never aired finds new home at Tubi

Unfortunately, there was a time not too long ago when networks and streamers were beginning to not only remove original content from their libraries (which is still happening) but scrapping original content that had already been filmed but not released. Max famously shelved a Batgirl movie that has still never seen the light of day, while AMC axed a number of series before their release.

Back in January 2023, AMC's list of shows that had been canceled in order to write down about $400 million in content and receive a tax write-off included Moonhaven season 2, 61st Street season 2, Invitation to a Bonfire, and Demascus. Moonhaven season 2 hadn't started filming, while Invitation to a Bonfire filmed four of six episodes, and 61st Street season 2 and Demascus wrapped filming.

Demascus saved by Tubi after AMC cancellation

While 61st Street season 2 later aired on The CW in July 2024 and the other two series still haven't been saved, there's finally some exciting news for those who were looking forward to Demascus. After being canceled by AMC over two years ago and never airing on the network, the sci-fi series Demascus has been saved by Tubi and will premiere in August 2025.

According to the announcement, Demascus finally arrives on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 as a Tubi original series. The series contains only six episodes that are about a half hour in length.

It's been a winding road to make it to air, but the moment has arrived! The series was created by playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, who shared the exciting news of the show's rescue by Tubi on Instagram. Demascus also came from Better Call Saul executive producer Mark Johnson.

The sci-fi comedy series centers on the titular character Demascus, played by Okieriete Onaodowan, who pursues using "experimental reality-bending technology" while embarking on a journey of self-discovery. In addition to the leading star, the series also features cast members including Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, and Martin Lawrence, who appears in a recurring role.

In the press release sharing the news, Tubi's Samuel Harowitz, SVP of Content Acquisition and Partnerships, said: "We’re excited to introduce audiences to Demascus —a bold, genre-bending blend of comedy and sci-fi that challenges conventions as much as it entertains. At Tubi, we champion stories that surprise, provoke, delight and resonate deeply with engaged fandoms, and Demascus is exactly the kind of original storytelling we’re proud to spotlight."

It's beyond exciting that a series that was unfairly and unceremoniously canceled without ever being released will have a chance to be seen and enjoyed. AMC canceling all of those shows, especially those that had been completed, in tandem with the other networks and streamers that began purging content in the name of tax write-offs sent a scary message to creatives that their work was expendable.

Even though the cancellation without having aired shouldn't have happened and the road to finally finding a place to land shouldn't have taken this long, Demascus becomes the latest in the lineup of AMC's shows axed for financial benefits to find its second home. Only time will tell if the two others will ever get a second chance, but for now, don't miss Demascus on Tubi on Aug. 7!

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: