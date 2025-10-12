Canceled Starz series finds new home on Netflix

Few things sting quite like hearing that a beloved TV show has been canceled. It’s not just that the story ends. It’s that a world you’ve grown to love is suddenly taken away. Over weeks, months, or even years, fans invest time, emotion, and energy into these stories. So to have it abruptly snatched away feels like losing something personal. We've all been there, and it's not just frustrating but genuinely heartbreaking.

Fans of a critically acclaimed Starz series know this feeling all too well. Remember that show, Minx? The one that was initially an HBO Max series before the streaming giant dropped it due to cost-cutting measures? It was renewed for a second season back in May 2022, but when it was in the final stages of production, the cancellation news hit. HBO Max even removed the show from its platform. Luckily, Starz swooped in and saved the day, picking up both seasons 1 and the unaired season 2.

But just a few months after the season 2 finale dropped, fans were hit with another wave of disappointment. Starz announced that there would be no Minx season 3. The show that had battled cancellations, platform changes, and uncertainty was ending prematurely. Sadly, it's been over a year since the show's second cancellation, so it doesn't look like there's a chance of a third season happening. However, we have good news to share with all the Netflix subscribers out there.

Minx season 2 on Starz | Starz

Netflix is about to become a new home for Minx

It's true! According to What's on Netflix, the comedy series is reportedly set to make its arrival on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. While the news outlet couldn't confirm if both seasons will be added to the platform on this date, it is expected that viewers will be able to stream all existing episodes. If both seasons 1 and 2 do become available to stream, you can expect a total of 18 episodes to drop, each running approximately 30 minutes.

However, we always like to remind Netflix subscribers about licensed content. Since Minx isn't a Netflix original, its availability will be limited to a certain period, and it will eventually be removed from the platform once the licensing deal expires. That's just something to keep in mind if you're planning to watch.

Created by Ellen Rapoport, Minx takes place in the 1970s and follows a young feminist named Joyce Prigger, who teams up with a low-budget pornography publisher to launch the first erotic magazine for women. Ophelia Lovibond (Thor: The Dark World, Elementary) stars in the lead role as Joyce, while Jake Johnson (New Girl, Stumptown) takes on the role of the low-rent publisher, Doug Renetti.

The cast also includes many others such as Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham, and Idara Victor.

Below, we shared the official trailers for both seasons 1 and 2.

If you can't wait until Minx comes to Netflix, you can currently stream both seasons on Starz. You just need to make sure you have a subscription!