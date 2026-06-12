Cape Fear season 1 episode 3 recap: Anna solves 1 Max mystery as Tom buries a secret

The two-episode premiere of Apple TV's new psychological thriller series Cape Fear started with a real bang as Anna and Max came face to face after his shocking release from prison. By the second episode, Anna begins to worry that Max is lying about targeting her family for revenge after her son Zack's phone was receiving anonymous messages matching something Max had previously said.

Cape Fear season 1 episode 3, titled "Phantom Sensations," begins with Tom in a video chat meeting with a client as Natalie notices people in the backyard. Tom sends Natalie upstairs before grabbing a gun to confront the male and female using the Bowden family's pool. The man (Ethan Embry) claims to have been invited by the homeowner, Tommy. With a threat, Tom forces them to leave.

Ray (Jamie Hector) helps Anna join her phone with Zack's in order to communicate with AngelX, which leads to her confessing her belief that this mystery girl is Max Cady catfishing her son. Noa approaches Anna with a chance to close Max's deal in Atlanta, and after learning that he will be there too, she agrees. In the park, a woman who's interested in Max stops him to flirt.

He gets uncomfortably close to her as he describes their potential getaway to a cabin near Cape Fear River, and his description of how he would cause her death officially ruins her crushes. After Zack gets his phone back, he watches TikToks about Max and texts AngelX. On her phone, Anna talks to AngelX as Zack to get more information. A picture teases a location, which Anna tracks.

Amy Adams, Jamie Hector and CCH Pounder in "Cape Fear," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple TV

Anna gets to the bottom of the AngelX mystery

Walking into the diner she suspects AngelX to be at, she sends another text message to locate this person. She's shocked when she finds an actual girl (Malia Pyles) rather than Max. Anna swipes the girl's bag and snaps a photo of her ID, revealing her name as Nevaeh Valentine. Anna presses Nevaeh to text Zack a breakup and threatens to charge her for selling drugs to a minor. She does as told and, when Anna asks, reveals that she doesn't know who Max is. Anna gives her money for a place to stay.

Well, that's one mystery solved. AngelX isn't Max. Tom isn't happy when he learns that Anna went through with that mission on her own or at all. Anna insists that she's done with this, but she asks Ray to do a background check on Nevaeh. The next day, Anna finds Max in the kitchen teaching Zack to slice tomatoes. Max's documentary crew are looking to film pickups at her house on the way to Atlanta. She agrees to keep the peace and drive to the city with him.

Outside his house, Tom steps in dog poop on the sidewalk, and due to a glitch in the security footage, there's no evidence of the event even happening. However, in the footage, he does see Max and Zack having a conversation by the SUV. While Natalie does yoga in the backyard, a drone flies overhead. After stopping for gas, Max seems to worry that their car is being followed by a station wagon on the way up to Atlanta, but he denies recognizing the car when Anna asks.

Anna denies Max's camera crew to film her work once they arrive at the office building in Atlanta. The meeting ends quickly, but Anna continues the meeting to defend Max against the attack he endured while in prison. She wants them to launch a full investigation before handing over a payment. Anna also threatens to drag the documentary crew through the whole court proceeding if that's the path they chose to take. Her threats land a deal of over $4 million for Max.

Javier Bardem and Amy Adams in "Cape Fear," now streaming on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Juliette Lewis makes a surprise cameo

While posing with the opposing council for a photo after closing the deal, Max reaches under the table and squeezes the man's testicles, which visibly puts him in pain. Natalie attends a friend's party and weird feelings have her starting to drink. Guys at the party inform her that she somehow sent the drone footage of her doing yoga to everyone, which results in laughter around the party. Nevaeh appears out of nowhere and throws the boy's phone in the pool. She tells Natalie her name is Amber.

Because of the storm, Anna isn't able to make it home and instead has to stay the night at a budget in near Macon. Back at home, Tom asks Zack about what Max gave him. Zack claim that he wasn't given anything and it could have just been them shaking hands. Nevaeh/Amber gives Natalie advice, which leads to them doing drugs together and making out. Tom invites Lexi (Margarita Levieva) over to work together, and they talk about how they "almost made a mistake" with their relationship.

Tom drops his mystery substance into their drinks as Zack listens to their conversation from the stairs. Anna's frightened when she hears a knock at her door. Through the peephole, she sees a woman concealing her identity look for Max. When the woman runs away, Anna ventures into the hallway and overhears the Tabitha and Dusty loudly having sex in their room. Anna and Max have coffee and he asks why she stopped believing in him when she first represented him.

She denies that happening, but he insists there was a day that she suddenly looked at him differently. Anna admits that if she could do the trial over again, she wouldn't have advised him to take the deal and apologizes, which he solemnly accepts. Tom and Lexi kiss, but they're interrupted with Anna informing Tom she's coming home early. Nevaeh appears to have ulterior motives as she guides Natalie through her high thoughts. Max finds a video of the woman (Juliette Lewis) singing to him, which causes him to react with pain, anger, and violence.

Cape Fear releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV.