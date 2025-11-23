Carla Banks-Waddles discusses season 4 of Bel-Air, Carlton's character, and more

Peacock’s Bel-Air is the first Peacock original show to get four seasons, making it the platform's longest-running show. In terms of streaming platforms, Peacock is in its infancy. Because of that, the higher-ups must be careful about what they approve. That’s why Bel-Air getting a fourth season and an actual finale is crucial. It reminds future creators that they can achieve their goals, regardless of what they’re told or have seen.

During my interview with Bel-Air Showrunner and Executive Producer Carla Banks-Waddles, she expresses this and talks about the final season.

Ebony Power 100 Gala | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

What is "Black Enough"

As a Black man, one of the biggest topics that spoke to me was the idea of being told that you’re “Not Black enough.” Banks-Waddles’ response to that topic was perfect. "We’re not a monolith."

That's exactly true, but she went on to relate it to the show. "And, I think this series, and with these characters, is how we’re able to see that through all of them. Specifically, Carlton, what does that character look like today? He (Carlton) gets challenged the most about being out of touch with his Blackness. But there was a reason for it.”

"It's an interesting topic that we still struggle with and whatever that means to people , 'Black enough', what does it mean?" Carla Banks-Waddles

She continues by explaining what that reason is.

“And sort of being able to unpack this story, his mental health journey, his addiction. I think specifically in season 4, you get to sort of see what kind of kid he is, and sort of the pressure that was put from his dad and being a Black Kid dropped into this world. And, sometimes it works for you and sometimes it doesn't."

7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors | Rodin Eckenroth/GettyImages

As the series comes to a close, the creators and performers can look back and smile after the doubts that came their way. In a moment of honesty, I will admit I was one of the naysayers. After watching the show, it became clear that my thoughts were unwarranted. This isn’t The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It was something new, and, in some ways, better. Among those ways was Lisa being more than Will’s girlfriend. In Banks-Waddles' Bel-Air, she is more involved in the story.

"I wanted to make sure that Lisa is a character that young ladies look up to. She’s got dreams of her own outside of being someone’s girlfriend. She’s going to Howard, she’s going to be on the swim team, and she no longer has her mother in her life, so she looks at Aunt Viv to be that guiding light. So what does it look like for a young woman at this age, her senior year, without a mom, and how is she defining herself?"

"I think people will come into season 4 rooting for Lisa in a way they hadn't before." Carla Banks-Waddles

BEL-AIR -- “Don’t Look Back” Episode 210 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

When asked about her favorite character in season 4, Banks-Waddles said it’s difficult and like picking your favorite kid. However, she did talk about her favorite dynamic being the friendship between Will and Carlton.

"One of the reasons people loved the show is the Carlton/Will friendship. And we started in season 1, and they didn’t rock with each other; they were fractured, they didn’t love each other. And fans were like, ‘We don’t know what this is because they’re not friends.' And I think that evolution has become one of my favorite dynamics in the show. And seeing where they get to in season 4, as separate characters, but then together. I just really love how far they've come. When you finish season 4, you’ll see how the impact one has had on the other.”

Maybe the most important part is her saying, “Had they not been in each other’s lives, their senior years would have looked a lot different.” Which, if you’ve been watching the show, is true. Neither of them would be where they are without the other. And that was just in seasons 1-3. Imagine what that means going forward.

I couldn’t go without talking about Geoffrey. He’s my favorite character on the show and had the biggest switch from the original. And, without spoiling too much, he changes in season 4. Banks-Waddles says that there’s a “power shift” between him and Phillip Banks. It will be something Phill’s not used to. We’ll see that for sure as the final season of Peacock’s Bel-Air continues.

Season 4 of Bel-Air premieres on November 24, 2025 on Peacock. Stay tuned to Show Snob for more on this program and more.