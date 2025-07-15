Carrie Coon surprised fellow The White Lotus season 3 stars were snubbed

When the 2025 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 15, there was a lot to celebrate for HBO's critically acclaimed, fan-favorite anthology series The White Lotus. Once again, the series proved its awards prowess by landing an astonishing and deserved 23 nominations, which tied the series for the third most-nominated series alongside Apple TV+'s freshman comedy The Studio.

Among The White Lotus season 3's 23 nominations was the expected but no less warranted Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nomination for Carrie Coon. In the category, she was joined by fellow season 3 stars Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood, though Coon's scene partners Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb didn't receive nominations.

Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb snubbed by the Emmys

In a post-nomination interview with Variety, Coon reacted to her Emmy nomination for The White Lotus and lamented Bibb and Monaghan's snubs. The actress feels as though her nomination is "one for the trio" since the three actresses spent the vast majority of their time on set acting together. As Coon put it, without Jaclyn and Kate, there wouldn't have been a Laurie to receive an Emmy nod.

Still, the now three-time Emmy Award nominee (previously nominated for Fargo and The Gilded Age) admitted that the stacked category provides an impossible situation. As much as she wanted to see her friends nominated alongside her, she knows that viewers also want to see more shows and talented recognized. In celebration, Coon shared a photo of the trio on social media.

Coon told Variety that she credits Bibb and Monaghan with her nomination because "there’s just no way that that I get to do that work without those women." As she further explained, "I don’t get to do my job at that level without extraordinary actors beside me. I really was siloed primarily with those actresses — I didn’t really work with the rest of the ensemble — so they are directly responsible for this nomination."

Even though The White Lotus has an ensemble and multiple characters connect with the audience at various points, the trio of women featured in season 3 were instant fan-favorites and constant scene stealers. Many memes were created and various dramas were discussed. But it was the season finale monologue performed by Carrie Coon that surely brought the house down and secured the star's Emmy nomination.

The actress saw the fan reaction that was inspired by their characters, and while much was made about her emotional monologue, she remains insistent that she could not have done that alone. Seeing the conversation surrounding those characters, whether in social media posts or full-length essays, Coon again expressed to Variety that "that speaks to the quality of their work." Not just her work, but her scene partners as well.

In addition to a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominations mentioned above, The White Lotus season 3 also earned additional nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell), Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Scott Glenn), and Outstanding Writing and Directing in a Drama Series (both Mike White).

More The White Lotus stories from Show Snob: