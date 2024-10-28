Are you a fan of the Carrie movie? There's a series adaptation in the works at Prime Video!
Stephen King has brought us some of the best horror novels, and there have been some great adaptations of them. When it comes to Carrie, it’s all about the 1976 movie. Well, it could soon be all about the upcoming TV series on Prime Video.
Yes, Carrie is getting another adaptation. The Haunting of Hill House writer and director Mike Flanagan is behind the series. This gives us hope with the creation of that series based on the novel of the same name and the creation of The Midnight Club.
What to expect in this Carrie adaptation
Flanagan will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, with his business partner Trevor Macy joining as an executive producer, according to TVLine. There will be eight episodes to the series, which is similar to Flanagan’s Netflix projects.
The series will be a timely retelling of the story. Carrie White has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother controlling all. However, she soon has to face high school after the sudden death of her father.
High school already brings a lot of issues and fears. It’s the time children who have been through the public school system are figuring themselves out. What about when it comes from those who haven’t had interactions with people of their own age?
Carrie has to face that, but not on its own. When she develops telekinetic powers, she’ll also need to figure out how to handle them without them making her even more of an outcast.
When to expect Carrie on Prime Video
There is no word on when the series will come out, but it looks like it could be planned for Amazon’s 2026 season. The writer’s room is now open, making it clear that Flanagan is ready to get started on this.
We’ll certainly be on the lookout for casting. Flanagan tends to like to work with people he’s worked with in the past, which could mean seeing the likes of his wife Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, Victoria Pedretti, and Rahul Kohli.
Stay tuned with Show Snob for more details on Carrie as we get them.