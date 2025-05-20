CBS Studios unwisely pursuing 7th Heaven reboot with an unexpected cast member on board

What's old is new again remains to be the leading philosophy in creating television series these days. Another reboot of a fan-favorite '90s show has hit early development, and it's probably the last one anyone was expecting. The WB's — and later The CW's, at least for one season — family drama series 7th Heaven is the latest small screen sensation from yesteryear to get a modern update.

Variety reported on Monday, May 19, 2025 that CBS Studios, the production company behind the hit series, has been in early development on a potential reboot series. Because it's so early in the process, there's no streaming service or network attached to the project, though Paramount+ or CBS would be the most logical fits for the reboot. However, we do know that a certain original cast member is working behind the scenes to get the series made. Again, you'd never guess!

Jessica Biel executive produces the prospective 7th Heaven reboot through her production company Iron Ocean. Biel rose to fame in The WB series as the rebellious, athletic oldest Camden daughter Mary. The actress famously left the series after six seasons to pursue other opportunities and movies. She recurred in season 7 and made guest appearances in seasons 8 and 10.

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel - Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 16th Annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show | Tom Cooper/GettyImages

A 7th Heaven reboot isn't a great idea

According to Variety, Anthony Sparks also executive produces and will be the reboot's showrunner, and Miracles from Heaven executive producer DeVon Franklin is also on board as an executive producer. Here's the biggest kicker: The potential reboot wouldn't focus on the Camden family and none of the original stars would appear. Instead, a new and diverse family would take the lead.

That's surely going to cause some frustration among fans who were hoping to see at least some of the Camdens back (which is still possible), and the description will also draw undeserving jeers for unfortunately obvious reasons. But that's not why a 7th Heaven reboot isn't a good idea. It has nothing to do with the show that's been proposed and everything to do with the property's history.

Even though cast members Beverly Mitchell, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman have reclaimed the show's legacy via their Catching Up with the Camdens rewatch podcast, the series has left a bitter taste after the original series' pastor patriarch actor admitted to sexual abuse against minors. Annie Camden actress Catherine Hicks said a reboot or revival would have to begin with Eric's death.

It's definitely tricky territory to wade into with a reboot and something that will have to be discussed at length should the project move forward. But there's a way to once again reclaim the show's legacy, and with Jessica Biel unexpectedly working behind the scenes, there's no doubt that the creative team will find a way to make this reboot something worth watching and has something to say.

I wouldn't have ever imagine Biel would be involved in a 7th Heaven reboot in any capacity since she pretty much separated herself from the series, while still honoring her breakthrough experience here and there. Biel recently joined her castmates on the podcast to reminisce about the past. Perhaps they chatted off air about the in-the-works reboot. We'll have to wait and see what happens!

All 11 seasons of 7th Heaven are available to stream on Paramount+.