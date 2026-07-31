Who is Celeborn in The Rings of Power? Everything you need to know about Jamie Campbell Bower's new character

The time is nigh for one of the greatest fantasy stories to come back to the screens. It’s the year of magical rings, elves, and dwarves, but it’s an even more exciting time for one elf in particular. Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 will hit the streaming platform in November with many returning and new characters to bring Tolkien’s lore to life.

It should be mentioned here that The Rings of Power hasn’t enjoyed unanimous support from the LOTR fraternity. Many end up comparing the two projects, which honestly isn't the right approach, given the differing nature of the lore in both the movies and the television series.

Rightfully, the show may have taken some creative liberties, like with the Lord of Lothlorien, Celeborn. The Prince of Doriath arrived a bit late to the party, but he’s here, and he has a critical role to play in assisting Galadriel in defeating Sauron. However, before jumping into his role in The Rings of Power season 3, let’s take a trip down memory lane to learn key details about one of Tolkien’s most alluring characters.

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel; Charlie Vickers as Sauron

Celeborn is Galadriel’s husband and one of Middle-earth’s wisest elves

Tolkien’s lore is vast and expansive, with countless characters appearing and disappearing throughout the Ages. Some of them may have had a brief role in the larger narrative, but a few like Celeborn remain memorable and distinct. Fans may remember the magnificent elf from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

He briefly appeared with Galadriel and Elrond in Lothlorien when the fellowship arrived after their tragic passing through Khazad-dum, where they lost Gandalf. Although Celeborn was a bit angered and grieved by Gandalf’s fate, he nonetheless hosted the party and offered them great help for the treacherous journey ahead.

If one were to put the movies aside, Celeborn may seem more than just a passing character. His origin and history are rich with countless battles fought and won and a leadership trail that left nothing but peace and prosperity in its wake. Best known as the Prince of Doriath, Celeborn was a noble Sindar who was regarded as one of the wisest elves in the realm.

Celeborn fell in love with Galadriel when she first arrived with Finrod at Doriath in the late First Age. She was a Noldor who wished to rule a realm of her own. Celeborn was taken by her beauty and light, and they were immediately married.

He was a fine warrior who fought many battles in the First Age, including the battle in the Thousand Caves and the battle of Sarn Athrad during a time of enmity between the elves and the dwarves. However, many more battles followed, especially for the Silmarils and Doriath, and Celeborn was an active participant in all of them.

Celeborn was a celebrated presence in the Elvin realm, but he remained in the background for most of Tolkien’s on-screen adaptations, including the latest The Rings of Power. Contrary to Tolkien’s canon, Celeborn is presumed dead or missing in action in the First Age war against Morgoth. On the contrary, if the show followed Tolkien's lore, Celeborn should have already been in the series, given he was present in Eregion when Sauron appeared as Annatar.

Galadriel and Celeborn settled in Eregion for some time, but the former departed for Lothlorien later on. Celeborn was still in Eregion when Sauron attacked it disguised as Annatar. He led the attack against the Dark Lord's massive army but had to retreat, proving that he was a key figure in skirmishes against Sauron.

Jamie Campbell Bower will play Celeborn in The Rings of Power season 3

Of course, Celeborn’s presence was sorely missed in The Rings of Power seasons 1 and 2, especially when he is present in that age and time in the original lore. However, it was always in the cards that he would be introduced at some point, because he and Galadriel play an important role in establishing Lothlorien.

Stranger Things’ Jamie Campbell Bower’s casting was announced quite early on, but his character wasn’t revealed until later. However, it was obvious that Bower would be donning an elvish getup, but we never imagined it would be the ethereal Celeborn — a role worthy of someone as talented as Bower.

The actor looks absolutely enchanting in The Rings of Power season 3 trailer, but the same can’t be said for his circumstances. The brief clip shows him haggard, as if he’s been in captivity for a long time. This would explain why he was never found after going missing in the war.

The teaser shows Celeborn finding Galadriel in what looks like a dungeon or a prison, possibly in Mordor. Their reunion will be crucial for Galadriel in the coming war against Sauron and his army. It’s possible that the series might dive a bit into their earlier life and how Celeborn has been an essential aspect of Galadriel’s existence.

The Rings of Power season 3 will be available for streaming on Prime Video on Nov 11, 2026. The streaming platform will drop the first four episodes on the same date, followed by episodes five and six releasing on Nov 18. The final two episodes of The Rings of Power season 3 will air on Nov 25, bringing another chapter in this epic tale to a close for the time being.