Chicago Med season 11 episode 10 recap: Frost's love life catches fire

This post contains spoilers from Chicago Med season 11 episode 10 from this point forward.

Chicago Med season 11 returns with another new episode on NBC and Peacock after last week's surprising twist of fate for multiple characters. As Frost confronted his past as a child star when a former co-star dropped by for a visit, Asher received a different kind of visit from her dad. The family reunion soon turned contentious when her father locked horns with Archer.

While he threw Asher for a loop with his admission that he thinks Archer's in love with her (hopefully we circle back to that soon), Goodwin mourned the loss of her ex-husband and Charles realized that it was officially time for him to take a step back to put his health first. Going into season 11 episode 10, a few changes are in the air, but Lenox is back after taking her own time off post-Devon Carter.

The episode begins with Ripley calling his apartment "our place" while talking with Frost, which makes Frost especially happy. After that touching moment, Archer preps a patient with a broken arm for an MRI, but they have to remove his metal butt plug. It's always exciting in the emergency department! Archer's day only improves when Kingston asks him out for dinner while Asher watches.

Violet and Novak make an appearance in the episode as Frost and Novak continue to get closer while Violet grabs coffee. As it seems, Frost and Novak have a date later, too. Archer helps Frost with the college basketball player with an ACL injury who has now lost consciousness. They quickly discover that she's overdosing and rush to save her life.

CHICAGO MED -- Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox | Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Asher makes a shocking discovery about a patient's pregnancy

Archer and Frost work to save Kristen and ask Novak what could have been causing the overdose. As the case continus to develop, Ripley receives an elderly woman who fell as a patient. Tamika brings her in, and she's interviewing for a nursing externship at Gaffney later. Lenox receives a round of applause when she returns to work. It doesn't take long for Ripley to pull her aside.

She pushes back against his questions about processing what happened, and she's quickly pulled in on a case involving a surrogate for a gay couple. She has swollen ankles and Lenox wants to check on the baby. When she does, she discovers that the surrogate's actually pregnant with twins. Lenox leaves the room and preps the nurse on emergency testing on the severely smaller female fetus.

After concluding a board meeting, a member asks Goodwin to meet with her nephew for the externship position. She seems reluctant given the circumstances, but she still agrees. Frost and Archer speak with Kristen about her medications, but realize the doses of cough syrup weren't enough for an overdose. They don't get to the bottom of what she might have taken just yet.

Ripley consults with Ruth's daughter, Grace, about Ruth's broken hip, which requires more testing that she's not thrilled to be waiting on. Asher bumps into Archer in the lounge and learns that he declined Kingston's invitation for a dinner date. He said no because he wants to be respectful to Asher. She assures him that he can date, if he wants to, as can she. Asher discovers that Olivia became pregnant again after becoming pregnant with the gay couple's child, a rare case of superfetation.

CHICAGO MED -- Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courtney Vandersloot as herself, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Forst, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Tatum Jones as Kristen Thompson | Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Are Frost and Novak getting together in Chicago Med and Fire?

Frost finds opioids and fentanyl in Kristen's system, and Archer seems to think that Novak made a mistake in the ambulance and gave Kristen too much medication. Frost isn't excited to have this conversation with Novak. Goodwin takes the interview with Colton, but she isn't particularly impressed by his impersonal answers. She can tell he doesn't want to be a nurse, which he admits.

Lenox and Asher break the news to Olivia and Jacob about the truth about the extra pregnancy. They also reveal that Olivia's biological pregnancy is in danger, which her body is mirroring with her own complications. The baby could be saved by the procedure, but if it's unsuccessful, the fetus could die. The procedure could also pose fatal risks to the other fetus.

Grace isn't receptive to Ripley's explanations about Ruth's hip replacement surgery. She's not allowing her mother to have the surgery because she's already booked a cruise. Without the surgery, Ruth's health could decline. Frost speaks with Novak about Kristen's overdose, but she's certain that she didn't make a mistake and she's sure she didn't miss anything. Their connection clearly shifted.

Ripley calls in Goodwin to override Grace's power of attorney on account of elder abuse. Grace reveals that the older version of her mother would emotionally and physically abuse her when she was drunk. Goodwin insists that if she isn't able to care for her mother, the hospital will step in. With that, Grace, leaves Gaffney. Meanwhile, Olivia has decided to go through with the risky procedure.

Jacob doesn't agree with Olivia's decision, which she explains to Asher. Frost and Archer also explain to Kristen that a condition she has causes her to metabolize medications differently and she will need surgery to repair her knee. Frost gives her a signed photo of WNBA player Courtney Vandersloot, who walks into the room as a surprise from Frost.

Goodwin offers Tamika the externship position at Gaffney, which she immediately appreciates more than Colton would have. Asher informs Jacob that Olivia and his baby survived, but Olivia's baby didn't survive the procedure. Archer re-invites himself to Kingston's dinner date, and she's up for complicated. Lenox tries to avoid Ripley, but he follows her to the stairs.

He pushes her to feel the trauma they went through. To shut him up, she kisses him, and he kisses her back. Love is in the air because Frost also scored a date with Novak at the fair to make up for their awkward conflict earlier. When they kiss, she asks to go back to his place, but he has to call Ripley first. As it turns out, he and Lenox are hooking up in a storage room at the hospital.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streams on Peacock.