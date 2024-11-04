Citadel: Honey Bunny and 3 more shows to stream this week (November 4)
The first full week of November is here and I’m surprised it doesn’t come with more to watch as we’ve only got two new series premiering. But don’t feel too disappointed about this, because there’s plenty ahead in the coming weeks!
Let’s start with shows and episodes you may have missed from last week. The past weekend saw the arrival of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney+. If you missed it, there are several episodes for you to catch up on, the rest will drop weekly. We also have Before now streaming on Apple TV+. The first three episodes of the mystery thriller are available, the fourth comes out on Friday so you’ve got time to catch up.
Other shows you may have missed include the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale (streaming on Hulu), the Agatha All Along series finale (streaming on Disney+), and the highly anticipated second season of The Diplomat (streaming on Netflix). Now for the new stuff! Check out the quick list below, followed by more details.
What to stream this weekend (November 4-8)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny, Nov. 7 on Prime Video
- Outer Banks season 4 part 2, Nov. 7 on Netflix
- Before episode 4, Nov. 8 on Apple TV+
The new series we are the most excited about is Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video. The Indian spy action series is a spin-off to Citadel (serving as a prequel) and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Even though Honey Bunny is a prequel to the original Citadel action series, there are plenty of surprises to expect in this expansion of the Citadel Universe. Check out the trailer here:
What will you be streaming this weekend? Still to come, we have Say Nothing on Hulu, Day of the Jackal, Dune: Prophecy, Cruel Intentions, and so much more! What are you looking forward to the most? Stay tuned.